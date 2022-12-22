Holiday Cakes and Pies Now Available From Local Ice Cream Shop

Sweet Rose Creamery is prepared to deck your holiday table with some delicious holiday treats this Christmas. While the time has already passed to pre-order, you can pick up their holiday offerings until December 31. Their Instagram post says, “Our Holiday Ice Cream Cakes & Pies are all decked out and ready for your festivities! Choose from the Peppermint Patty Pie, filled with peppermint patty ice cream and topped with torched meringue & housemade candies, the Santa Pie featuring our milk & cookies ice cream, topped with whipped milk, chocolate sauce & mini chocolate chip cookies and the Dairy-Free Chocolate Peppermint Crunch Cake with layers of dark chocolate cake & chocolate ice cream, all sprinkled with peppermint candies.”

You can check out the restaurant’s website here and see the options like take-and-bake treats and ice cream to go with them. Sweet Rose’s holiday hours are December 24: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Closed December 25, December 31: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., January 1: 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and is located at 225 26th Street in Santa Monica and 2726 Main Street in Santa Monica.