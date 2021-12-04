Holiday Festivities at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel

Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel brings the magic of the season to life with festivities for the entire family, from now until December 18, the hotel has created the best of holiday cheer, seasonal cocktails, live entertainment, culinary creations, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

Breakfast with Santa: Santa is heading to the Beach. Gather the family for a holiday breakfast with Santa. Photos, delectable breakfast favorites, reindeer antler making, cookie decorating, holiday hip hop and more are calling.  A portion of proceeds from each ticket will be donated to Elemental Music; a Santa Monica non-profit working with more than 300 local up and coming young musicians.

Saturdays, Pricing: Adults: $55 ++ | Children (10 and under): $35++.

December 4, 11, 18 from 8:00am -11:00am. 

Breakfast with Santa

12/4

12/11

12/18

Tea with a Twist featuring Elemental Music: Enjoy tea-infused cocktails and a selection of sweet and savory bites. Each event will have a special performance from their Winter Concert Repertoire along with the latest fashion from Jane, a clothing boutique from right here in Santa Monica. $69 per person, $10 from each ticket is donated to Elemental Music. 

·       December 4th  2pm -4pm Elemental Strings Chamber Orchestra resy.com
·       December 11th 2pm -4pm  – Small Ensembles from their Chamber Music Institute resy.com
·       December 18th 2pm -4pm  –  Elemental Guitar Ensemble resy.com

Cocktails & All That Jazz: Listen to live jazz this holiday season, by the beach, every Thursday night beginning December 2nd, 2021 in our lobby lounge from 5pm to 9pm. 

Sip and savor cocktails designed for two from our music menu. Parking is validated at $13 with food and beverage purchase.

Cocktails, Live Music & Holiday Magic: Enjoy handcrafted holiday cocktails and let the festive entertainment bring the magic of the season to life.   Holiday hipster carolers roam the hotel, singing acapella on Friday nights from 4pm – 6pm.  On Saturdays, meet and greet with Santa and experience one of his magic tricks from 5pm-6:30pm. Stay a little longer from 6pm -8pm and enjoy live music featuring all of the holiday classics. 

Igloo & Fire Pit Dining at Blue Streak: Sip holiday cocktails, savor seasonal tapas and get cozy in one of our igloos or fire pit tables, with views of the Pacific Ocean.

https://www.loewshotels.com/santa-monica/diningFor more information regarding Seaside Holidays, including to make reservations, details of events and happenings, please visit: https://www.loewshotels.com/santa-monica/discover/holidays.

