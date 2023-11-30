Holiday Pub Crawl Coming to Santa Monica

Photo: spin PR group

More Than 20 Bars and Restaurants Will Offer Exclusive $6-$9 Food and Drink Specials

By Zach Armstrong

The holidays are a time for giving. So what better way to do so than hitting up a festive bar crawl on the streets of Santa Monica that donates to support those in need?

The 15th annual SANTA Monica Pub Crawl returns on Saturday, Dec. 16 with more than 20 bars and restaurants offering exclusive $6-$9 food and drink specials. Tickets come with free entry to all locations, one free drink (first 500 people), DJs, beer gardens, and live entertainment, and entry into Santa’s Secret After Party at Twelve Twelve on the Promenade. Participants choose from three different routes (MAIN STREET, PROMENADE, and OCEAN AVE) or go the VIP Route Hopper with their wristband to enjoy specials at all locations. Santa/Holiday attire is encouraged. Prizes are awarded to the best holiday spirit and winners of Santa’s Scavenger Hunt.

Proceeds from the event will raise money for the Westside Food Bank. The nonprofit distributes to local agencies with food assistance programs around the Westside of Los Angeles County. It contributes almost 4 million pounds of food per year to the food assistance programs of 65 Westside social service agencies.

Participating locations include: The Victorian, Jameson’s Irish Pub, Ashland Hill, JuneShine, Library Alehouse, Tavern on Main, Twelve Twelve, Barney’s Beanery, Britannia Pub, Cabo Cantina, Harvelle’s, Santa Monica Whaler, Sol Agave Mexican, Sugar Palm at Viceroy, Ye Old Kings Head, Mon Ami, Nameless, Library Alehouse, The Backyard at Chez Jay, Sugar Palm at The Viceroy, Ye Old Kings Head, and other local favorites.

For more information, go to www.santamonicapubcrawl.com.

in Dining, News
