Hollywood Powerhouses Spend $30M on Luxurious Homes in Pacific Palisades and Santa Monica

A Mediterranean-style Santa Monica home recently bought by David Bonderman and Christa Campbell. Photo: Simon Berlyn.

David Bonderman and Christa Campbell recently acquired two lavish homes

By Dolores Quintana

Private equity tycoon David Bonderman and his partner producer Christa Campbell have purchased two new properties, one of them being a brand new mansion in the Pacific Palisades and another a beach house in Santa Monica from the 1920s as reported by The Dirt.com. The sales actually happened last year, but the information is just coming to light. 

Bonderman is purportedly still married to his wife Laurie Michaels, who is the mother of his five children, and the co-owner of two of his homes. His company TPG Capital, he is chairman as well as founder, is worth $120 billion and he owns the Seattle NHL Kraken team and has a minority stake in Boston’s NBA team the Celtics. He’s worth $6.5 billion according to Forbes. 

Campbell started out as a Playboy model and actress who worked in horror films. She is now a producer who, as a partner with Lati Groberman, founded Campbell Grobman films which have produced such films as “Rambo: Last Blood” and “Texas Chainsaw 3D.”

The pair paid $12.8 million for the 1920s estate in Santa Monica, a home that was owned previously by Douglas Fairbanks, one of the most celebrated stars of the silent era along with his wife Mary Pickford. The home sits on Santa Monica’s celebrated Gold Coast. A month later the couple also paid $17.5 million for a brand-new estate in the Pacific Palisades Rivera which has also been home to luminaries such as Ben Affleck, Adam Levine, Michelle Pfeiffer and Steven Spielberg.  

The former Fairbanks estate has 60 feet of prime Malibu beach access but is on the smaller side from the standpoint of the quarter-acre lot that it stands on. The home has 4,000 square feet of living space spread among two stories with three bedrooms and three and a half baths, hardwood flooring, a fully renovated kitchen with all the modern appliances, a swimming pool, another outdoor kitchen, al fresco dining area, thick hedges, patios, a fire pit with seating and a master bedroom with its own observation deck with the requisite ocean view.

