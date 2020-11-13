Homeless Man Arrested in Connection to Malibu Brush Fire

Fire breaks out near encampment early Thursday morning

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies arrested a homeless man in connection to a brush fire that broke out early Friday morning near Pacific Palisades.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD), the fire was reported around 5 a.m. near the 18900 block of the PCH, just north of Topanga Beach. Crews stopped forward progress of the small brush fire–dubbed the Tuna Fire–a little after 6 a.m. with firefighters attacking the blaae from the air and ground.

According to LACOFD, the fire consumed 1.5 acres of heavy brush. No homes were threatened due to the fire.

A homeless encampment was found near the fire and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators arrested a homeless man in connection with the blaze. No further information about the charges or identity of the suspect is immediately available.

The PCH was closed in both directions between Topanga Canyon and Los Flores Canyon roads for several hours, but has now reopened.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.