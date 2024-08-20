Homeless Man Assaults Angelini Palisades Restaurant Worker

Photo: Google Street View

A GoFundMe Has Been Created for Medical Expenses

By Zach Armstrong

A worker at the high-end Angelini Ristorante & Bar in Pacific Palisades was assaulted by a homeless man last week, staff at the eatery confirmed. 

On Aug. 15 around 4 p.m., a busser at the restaurant who has the nickname “Nacho”, was on a break when he went to the nearby Ralphs on Sunset Boulevard where he was kicked in the chest by the suspect and knocked to the ground.

“Nacho”, who has worked with Angelini’s owner in various establishments for around 15 years, according to a staff member, hasn’t returned to work since the incident; as he is recovering at home from his injuries. 

LAPD officials confirmed that a male suspect, possibly homeless, was taken into custody and booked for Felony Battery over the incident.

A GoFundMe to assist with the restaurant worker’s medical expenses titled “Help Nacho Recover from Assault Incident” has been created. According to the fundraiser campaign, he is responsible for all costs related to this incident. At the time of this writing, the campaign has raised $175 of its $5,000 goal.

The link can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-nacho-recover-from-assault-incident.

