Homeless Woman Assaults Multiple Victims in Pacific Palisades

The Attacks Occurred at Will Rogers Beach and Temescal Canyon Park

By Zach Armstrong

A homeless woman was arrested on Will Rogers Beach last Wednesday after carrying out a series of assaults at multiple locations, officials with Palisades Patrol confirmed.

The spate of attacks began past 5 p.m. at Temescal Canyon Park, just north of Pacific Coast Highway, when the suspect approached a family eating sandwiches at one of the park’s tables and allegedly punched them. The family consisted of four adults and four children ranging from four to 16 years of age, according to Pali Patrol Asst. Patrol Manager Andrew Higashi. 

The female suspect then fled across PCH to Will Rogers Beach where she attacked a mother who was washing sand off her child at one of the beach showers. The mother then fell over her kid, prompting her to ask for help. A third victim also reported being punched in the side of their neck by the same suspect while setting up a tent on the sand, according to Higashi.

After receiving and responding to a report about the incident, Pali Patrol came to the scene and took the suspect into custody before LAPD and LAFD officials also arrived. The suspect told LAPD she was from Van Nuys, CA and had a history of drug use, according to Higashi. The woman is described as an approximately 30-year-old Hispanic who was wearing mostly black clothing.

The victims were assessed by LAFD; one of whom was provided ice for their injuries while another was taken to a hospital by a friend.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Where to Watch Marina del Rey Fireworks

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Visitors can enjoy dinner at waterfront restaurants offering the best views Marina del Rey will be one of many premier...
News, Upbeat

17th Annual Santa Monica July 4th Parade to Return to Classic Route

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Much of Main Street and Some Adjacent Streets Will Be Closed The annual Fourth of July parade will return to...
Hard, News

Five Arrested After Brawl Near Santa Monica Pier

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

Victims Were Transported to Local Hospitals for Treatment A large brawl involving at least 20 people near the Santa Monica...

Photo: LAHSA
News

LAHSA Reports Decline in Los Angeles Homelessness in 2024

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

Decreases in Unsheltered Populations, Shelter Numbers Go Up The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) announced the results of the...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Public Invited to Comment on PCH Safety Improvements

June 30, 2024

Read more
June 30, 2024

The Study Area Covers Malibu City Limits, From Approximately 1,700 Feet West of Topanga Canyon Boulevard to One Mile East...
News

Award-Winning Soprano to Offer FREE Community Performance Ahead of Broad Stage Debut

June 28, 2024

Read more
June 28, 2024

Los Angeles Music Center’s Spotlight Award-Winner Golda Zahra will showcase her angelic voice for all to enjoy at Saint Monica...

Photo: Loop Net
Dining, News

This Former Thomas Edison Powerhouse is Becoming a Bagel Shop

June 28, 2024

Read more
June 28, 2024

With the Acquisition, the Buyer Looks to Grow His East Coast Bagel Operations to the West By Zach Armstrong In 1909,...

Photo: Getty Museum
News, Upbeat

Getty Villa and Classical Theatre of Harlem to Premiere “Memnon”

June 27, 2024

Read more
June 27, 2024

“Memnon” tells the story of an Ethiopian king who journeys to Troy to aid the Trojans during their darkest hour....
Hard, News

Four Months Later … Marvin Braude Bike Trail Remains Damaged

June 27, 2024

Read more
June 27, 2024

LA County Public Works hopes to have a concrete schedule soon By Zach Armstrong It’s been nearly five months since...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Suspect in Beach Attacks Held on $1M Bail, Has Criminal History Involving Attempted Rape

June 27, 2024

Read more
June 27, 2024

On June 26, the District Attorney charged Garnett with attempted murder and felony child abuse Jawann Dwayne Garnett, a Santa...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council Designates Marilyn Monroe House as Historic Cultural Landmark

June 27, 2024

Read more
June 27, 2024

Unanimous Vote Preserves Brentwood Home Where Iconic Actress Marilyn Monroe Lived and Died The Los Angeles City Council has approved...

Photo: Megan’s Law
Hard, News

Registered Sex Offender Charged in Attack of Beachgoers: Report

June 26, 2024

Read more
June 26, 2024

Garnett Is Registered as a Sex Offender on the State’s Megan’s Law Database and Is Listed as a Santa Monica-Area...
News, Upbeat

Renowned L.A. Fashion Brand to Open New Spot at Palisades Village

June 26, 2024

Read more
June 26, 2024

The SoCal Chain Is Recognized for Bold, Statement-Making Designs By Zach Armstrong Covered over the storefront adjacent to the Palisades...
Entertainment, News

Complimentary Screenings of a New Film Starring Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn

June 25, 2024

Read more
June 25, 2024

Complimentary Screenings of ‘Daddio‘ in Los Angeles: RSVPs Available Now Join us for complimentary screenings of ‘Daddio’ in Los Angeles....

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Multiple Assaults Occur at Santa Monica Lifeguard Stations, Homeless Suspect in Custody

June 25, 2024

Read more
June 25, 2024

An Adolescent Was Transported to a Hospital for Serious, but Non Life-Threatening, Injuries By Zach Armstrong A homeless suspect is in...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR