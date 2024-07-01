Homeless Woman Assaults Multiple Victims in Pacific Palisades

The Attacks Occurred at Will Rogers Beach and Temescal Canyon Park

By Zach Armstrong

A homeless woman was arrested on Will Rogers Beach last Wednesday after carrying out a series of assaults at multiple locations, officials with Palisades Patrol confirmed.

The spate of attacks began past 5 p.m. at Temescal Canyon Park, just north of Pacific Coast Highway, when the suspect approached a family eating sandwiches at one of the park’s tables and allegedly punched them. The family consisted of four adults and four children ranging from four to 16 years of age, according to Pali Patrol Asst. Patrol Manager Andrew Higashi.

The female suspect then fled across PCH to Will Rogers Beach where she attacked a mother who was washing sand off her child at one of the beach showers. The mother then fell over her kid, prompting her to ask for help. A third victim also reported being punched in the side of their neck by the same suspect while setting up a tent on the sand, according to Higashi.

After receiving and responding to a report about the incident, Pali Patrol came to the scene and took the suspect into custody before LAPD and LAFD officials also arrived. The suspect told LAPD she was from Van Nuys, CA and had a history of drug use, according to Higashi. The woman is described as an approximately 30-year-old Hispanic who was wearing mostly black clothing.

The victims were assessed by LAFD; one of whom was provided ice for their injuries while another was taken to a hospital by a friend.