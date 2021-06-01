Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Street Racing and Overnight RVs Top Concerns for PCH Task Force
* Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi Featured in New York Times
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College
Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi Featured in New York Times: Palisades Today – June 1, 2021
PPCC to Fundraise, Retain Counsel in Opposition to Will Rogers Beach Housing Proposal
June 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades Community Council approves raising funds for legal expense, retain counsel in opposition of use of housing proposal By...
Metro Purple Line Extension Breaking Ground
June 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Officials broke ground recently at the future Westwood station of the Metro Purple Line Extension, which will connect Downtown to...
“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert
May 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual...
City Council Votes to Study Bringing Temporary Shelter to Will Rogers Beach
May 28, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles City Council gives green light to conduct feasibility study By Sam Catanzaro Lawmakers have approved Councilmember Mike Bonin’s...
Palisades Fire 100 Percent Contained
May 28, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAFD announces full containment of fire Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) has announced the full...
Experimenting with Mushrooms?
May 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mushrooms are known for their earthy flavors and health benefits, Today we learn how to cook and store them. Brought...
Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird
Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s...
Cocktails For a Cause
May 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
It’s Mental Health Awareness month and Lanea Bar in Santa Monica has teamed up with I Got Your Back to...
LAFD Contains Palisades Brush Fire
May 25, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Fire breaks out in bluffs south of Temescal Monday evening By Sam Catanzaro LAFD crews contained a brush fire that...
Edify TV: Officials Unable to Move Venice RV
May 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Four LA agencies were unable to move an RV illegally parked in Venice last week. Brought to you by School...
Palisades Malibu YMCA Expands Hours: Palisades Today – May 24, 2021
May 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Malibu YMCA Expands Hours * Topanga Elementary Charter Reopens After...
PPCC Letter to Los Angeles Times Editors
The following is a letter from the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) to the Los Angeles Times editors over a...
LAFD Demobilizes Palisades Fire Crews, Transitions to Patrols
May 25, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Suppression restoration efforts underway By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Fire Department has demobilized its Palisades Fire command post at...
Live Comedy is Back in Venice
May 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
After a long shutdown due to Covid-19 live comedy has returned to Venice and Comedy Compound is now hosting a...
End The “Off & On” Street Cycle of Severely Mentally Ill People
From the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness ONLINE COMMUNITY MEETINGMonday, May 24, 20217:00 – 8:00 pm | Zoom WebinarRegister...
