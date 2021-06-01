Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi Featured in New York Times: Palisades Today – June 1, 2021

* Street Racing and Overnight RVs Top Concerns for PCH Task Force
* Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi Featured in New York Times
Related Posts
Homeless, News

PPCC to Fundraise, Retain Counsel in Opposition to Will Rogers Beach Housing Proposal

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021
June 1, 2021

Pacific Palisades Community Council approves raising funds for legal expense, retain counsel in opposition of use of housing proposal  By...
Video

Metro Purple Line Extension Breaking Ground

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021
June 1, 2021

Officials broke ground recently at the future Westwood station of the Metro Purple Line Extension, which will connect Downtown to...
Upbeat Beat, Video

“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert

May 28, 2021

May 28, 2021
May 28, 2021

LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual...
News

City Council Votes to Study Bringing Temporary Shelter to Will Rogers Beach

May 28, 2021

May 28, 2021
May 28, 2021

Los Angeles City Council gives green light to conduct feasibility study By Sam Catanzaro Lawmakers have approved Councilmember Mike Bonin’s...

The Palisades Fire burns on the weekend of May 15-16.LAFD Photo | Harry Garvin.
Fire, News

Palisades Fire 100 Percent Contained

May 28, 2021

May 28, 2021
May 28, 2021

LAFD announces full containment of fire Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) has announced the full...
Food & Drink, Video

Experimenting with Mushrooms?

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021
May 27, 2021

Mushrooms are known for their earthy flavors and health benefits, Today we learn how to cook and store them. Brought...
News, Video

Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird

May 26, 2021

May 26, 2021
May 26, 2021

Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Cocktails For a Cause

May 26, 2021

May 26, 2021
May 26, 2021

It’s Mental Health Awareness month and Lanea Bar in Santa Monica has teamed up with I Got Your Back to...

An LAFD helicopter conducts a water drop as part of an effort to put out a brush fire that broke out in Pacific Palisades Monday evening. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Fire, News

LAFD Contains Palisades Brush Fire

May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021
May 25, 2021

Fire breaks out in bluffs south of Temescal Monday evening By Sam Catanzaro LAFD crews contained a brush fire that...
Video

Edify TV: Officials Unable to Move Venice RV

May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021
May 25, 2021

Four LA agencies were unable to move an RV illegally parked in Venice last week. Brought to you by School...
News, Video

Palisades Malibu YMCA Expands Hours: Palisades Today – May 24, 2021

May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021
May 25, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Malibu YMCA Expands Hours * Topanga Elementary Charter Reopens After...

"The State received a portion of this beach from Palisadian Will Rogers for recreational purposes for all, as set forth in his original agreement with the State, not for housing. Unlike most of Santa Monica Bay, there are no private houses blocking access to this beautiful beach along scenic highway PCH." Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Opinion

PPCC Letter to Los Angeles Times Editors

May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021
May 25, 2021

The following is a letter from the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) to the Los Angeles Times editors over a...

The LAFD carries out environmental suppression repair efforts in the Palisades Fire burn area over the weekend. Photo: LAFD.
Fire, News

LAFD Demobilizes Palisades Fire Crews, Transitions to Patrols

May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021
May 25, 2021

Suppression restoration efforts underway  By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Fire Department has demobilized its Palisades Fire command post at...
Video

Live Comedy is Back in Venice

May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021
May 24, 2021

After a long shutdown due to Covid-19 live comedy has returned to Venice and Comedy Compound is now hosting a...
Homeless, News

End The “Off & On” Street Cycle of Severely Mentally Ill People

May 21, 2021

May 21, 2021
May 21, 2021

From the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness ONLINE COMMUNITY MEETINGMonday, May 24, 20217:00 – 8:00 pm | Zoom WebinarRegister...

