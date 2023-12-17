In-Progress Five-Bedroom Palisadian Home Lists for Under $6M

Nestled in the family-friendly Alphabet Streets neighborhood

An in-progress home built by Thomas James Homes is on the market in Pacific Palisades for just under $6 million.

Prospective buyers of this property will enjoy benefits such as preferred pricing, customization options for design, a guaranteed delivery date, and more, according to its listing. The completion date for this home is Spring 2024.

Nestled in the family-friendly Alphabet Streets neighborhood, this 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home’s entryway leads to an open-concept floorplan featuring a spacious dining room, a great room complete with a gas fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with stacking doors leading to the back patio, a butler’s pantry, a bedroom with an en suite, and a guest suite boasting a living space, bedroom, and full bath.

Ascending upstairs reveals a loft area, a convenient laundry room, additional storage space, two secondary bedrooms each equipped with walk-in closets and full bathrooms. The luxury grand suite boasts an opulent bath, showcasing two separate walk-in closets, a freestanding tub, dual-sink vanity, and a walk-in shower.

The property is listed by Jacqueline Chernov of Compass. For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/1050-iliff-street-pacific-palisades-ca-90272/1464040520148946353/.