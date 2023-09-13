Informal Gathering for New Mothers Taking Place in Palisades

The Circle Meets Weekly for Five Weeks

By Zach Armstrong

CA Circle by Circle Moms, a weekly gathering with a postpartum doula and mothers as much as three months postpartum to learn, share & connect with each other, is taking place at Temescal Gateway Park.

The circle meets weekly for five weeks on Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, and Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at 15601 Sunset Blvd. The postpartum doula holds an interactive space for women to share and learn on topics such as birth stories, feeding, sleep, emotions along with an activity time. It is an informal environment where one can feed, sooth and change a baby.

For more information, go to www.circlemoms.com or contact info@circlemoms.com.