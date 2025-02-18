Inglewood Man Arrested in January Homicide in Santa Monica

Month-Long Investigation Leads to Arrest

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred last month in Santa Monica, police said.

Fabian Mendez, 27, of Inglewood, was taken into custody on Feb. 11 following an investigation into the Jan. 15 shooting in the 200 block of Broadway. According to authorities, Mendez approached the victim and pursued him into the street before shooting him in the back. Responding officers attempted life-saving measures, but the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Mendez has been charged with homicide under California Penal Code 187, and his bail has been set at $3 million.

The Santa Monica Police Department is asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Isaac Reyes at (310) 458-4852 or Detective Sergeant Alfonso Lozano at (310) 458-8774. The department’s Watch Commander is also available 24 hours a day at (310) 458-8427.