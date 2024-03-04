Instagram Executive Puts Spanish-Style Venice Home on the Market

Nestled in the heart of the East of Lincoln neighborhood, the bungalow includes coved ceilings

According to a report by Hollywood Reporter, Instagram’s Vice President of Global Partnerships Charles Porch has listed this Spanish-style home in Venice for a little under $2 million.

Nestled in the heart of the East of Lincoln neighborhood, the 1925 Spanish bungalow includes coved ceilings and designer lighting from Friture Vertigo and Atelier De Troupe. Natural light floods the space through dual-paned windows and glass doors, connecting the interiors with ocean breezes.

The chef’s kitchen, equipped with stainless appliances, a Bertazzoni range, and quartz countertops, is a hub of culinary creativity. The flexible family room, featuring a full-length built-in couch and framed TV, converts to a third bedroom. The stylish bathroom with encaustic tile floors and wall-mounted faucet also add to the home’s allure.

For more information on the property, go to https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/1062-Marco-Pl-Venice-CA-90291/20452723_zpid/