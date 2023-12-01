International Fashion Brand Opens in Palisades Village

One in a Series of Luxurious International Clothing Brands That Have Recently Set up Shop in the Outlet Mall

By Zach Armstrong

A Stockholm-based contemporary fashion brand has officially opened the doors to its first West Coast location at Palisades Village.

TOTEME’s new store is located at the Village on Promenade, after taking a turn from Swarthmore Ave. It is adjacent to the Diptyque store and across from the Bonjour Fete.

The brand was founded by Elin Kling and Karl Lindman in 2014. It sells outerwear such as dresses and skirts, trousers and shorts, shirts and blouses, knits and sweaters and blazers. It also sells bags and accessories such as shoes, sunglasses, silk scarves, belts and hats. Since 2021, the company has expanded globally with rollouts in China, South Korea and the U.S.

“TOTEME is a style universe with a singular aesthetic,” read a statement from Palisades Village website. “Based in Stockholm, the label explores the appeal of a modern uniform through distinct design cues, meticulous craftsmanship and methodic repetition. Inspired by women’s lives and needs, the ambition is to define a dress code and wardrobe that backs their purpose.”

TOTEME is one in a series of luxurious international clothing brands that have recently set up shop in the outlet mall including the Parisian Isabel Marant and high-end sunglass retailer Jacques Marie Mag. A new retail location for French luxury fashion house Saint Laurent opened recently along Sunset Boulevard directly across Starbucks,