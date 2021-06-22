Investigation Underway After Unoccupied Boat Washes Ashore Near Malibu Pier

Panga boat washes ashore Monday morning

By Chad Winthrop

An investigation is underway after an unoccupied panga boat was found near the Malibu Pier Monday.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the boat was discovered around 8:45 a.m. on Monday in the area north of the Malibu Pier on 23200 block of Pacific Coast Highway.

Authorities are looking for any potential occupants of the boat. In addition, authorities are investigating an unconfirmed report that a body may have been discovered in the area.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the panga boat is commonly used in drug and human smuggling along Southern California’s coast.