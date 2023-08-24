Investigation Underway in Fatal Malibu Stabbing

The Incident Was Reported in the 19400 Block of Pacific Coast Highway.

Authorities are currently conducting an investigation into a fatal stabbing incident that occurred just south of Las Tunas Beach in Malibu during the late hours of Tuesday, CBS News reported.

The Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call involving a domestic violence dispute between a man and a woman at approximately 11:55 p.m. The incident was reported in the 19400 block of Pacific Coast Highway.

Upon their prompt arrival at the scene, law enforcement discovered an individual, a male aged between 20 to 25 years, afflicted with a stab wound to the upper torso, as detailed by Lt. Michael Gomez, head of the homicide division, as reported by CBS.

The victim was expeditiously transported to a medical facility, where subsequent assessments confirmed his unfortunate demise.

While the identity of the assailant remains undisclosed at this time, preliminary investigations suggest the involvement of a female individual, according to authorities.