Italian Restaurant Reopens After Fires Leads To Two-Year Closure

By Zach Armstrong

Casa Nostra has reopened its location in the Highlands Center after a 2021 fire led to a two-year closure of the restaurant.

In April 2021, a fire broke out at a small strip mall containing Casa Nostra Ristorante along with other businesses, Patch.com reported. The flames started in walls on the first floor, leading to offices and businesses on the floor above.

Located in the Palisades at 1515 Palisades Dr,, with other locations in Sunset and Westlake Village, the restaurant serves classic Italian Cuisine. Its menu includes Spaghetti Alla Carbonara, Gnocchi Della Casa, Salmone Alla Griglia, Anatra All Marsala, and more.