J.J. Abram’s Pacific Palisades Mansion listed on market for $22 Million

By Toi Creel

J.J. Abram’s Pacific Palisades mansion is now on the market for $22 million.

Abrams purchased the mansion in 2014 with wife Katie McGrath for $14.47 million. After renovations to the early 1990s home, the value has increased by over $8 million.

The mansion is hidden from street view behind tall grass hedges and surrounded by secured gates. Views from the more than .6 acre compound include the ocean, city and Getty Center,

The Connecticut-style 7,400-square-foot home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, along with multiple powder rooms. It also has other amenities including five fireplaces, a suite for guest or staff, a room for crafts, Ebony wood floors, and a full scale audio system with in-ceiling speakers. The mansion also comes with an updated kitchen including marble countertops, white cabinetry and more.

The bedrooms also include luxury elements, with a main-floor guest suite and a secret garden along with a second-floor bedroom with a private terrace, outdoor fireplace, custom-fitted walk-in closets, and a private study/office.

Not to be outdone by its celebrity owner, the neighborhood is also filled with other A-listers with homeowners like Steven Spielberg, actress Brooke Shields, and pop-star Adam Levine living nearby.

This is one of two Pacific Palisades homes owned by Abrams. The other, holding a lower price tag of $2.6 million, was purchased in 2018. The Abrams also have a residence in Rustic Canyon neighborhood that was purchased in 2017 at $6.3 million and since renovated.