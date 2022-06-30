Jennifer Garner Selected as Grand Marshall for Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade

Jennifer Garner. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Parade will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday

By Dolores Quintana

Actress Jennifer Garner has been announced as the Grand Marshal for the upcoming Pacific Palisades Fourth of July parade. 

The Pacific Palisades will be hosting its 74th annual July 4th Celebration this year. Many events and activities occur throughout the day, concluding with a firework show. 

One of the featured events is the parade on Sunset Blvd starting at 2 p.m. During the parade, at 3 p.m., a WWII fighter plane will fly over the Palisades parade. Patriotic Pups will be marching in the parade for the 26th year. 

Another scheduled event is Kids on Bikes. In front of Pali Elementary School, a contest for the best-decorated bike or scooter will take place at 1 to 1:15 p.m. 

Also, Will Rogers 5k, 10k, and Kids Fun Run run will return for the 44th year. The 5k and 10k will start at 8:15 a.m. on the fourth at Palisades Recreation Center. 

This actress Jennifer Garner, who is a resident of the Palisades, will serve as Grand Marshal of the annual parade. 

Parade leader Matt Rodman said, via an emailed statement, “The Palisades community is extraordinarily excited to have Jennifer Garner serve as our 2022 July 4th Parade Grand Marshal. She, along with our ex-Mayor Kevin Nealon and our Parade Marshal Joe Alamarez, represents the commitment of our fellow neighbors to this deeply-rooted community celebration.” 
For more information and to register for the event, visit palisades4th.com

