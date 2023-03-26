Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Pacific Palisades Real Estate Deal Fall Through Again

Newlyweds cancel escrow on $64 million Pacific Palisades estate, continue search in Holmby Hills

By Dolores Quintana

If you can believe it, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have nixed yet another estate purchase that was in the escrow stage as reported by The Real Deal.com. This is the third time they have bailed on the purchase of a mansion, this time it was the property owned by Gregory Milken, son of Michael Milken, for which they would have paid $64 million. The home was located in the Pacific Palisades at 1678 Alta Mura Road and this was not long after they dropped their bid for the estate at 14330 West Sunset Boulevard, with the price tag of $34.5 million. This was first reported by TMZ, which quoted an anonymous source.

The first mansion that they were considering buying in April 2022 was in Bel Air and came with another hefty price tag of $55 million and that deal didn’t work out either.

No one knows why the couple has either canceled or bailed on these three properties so far. They have been newlyweds for six months and are having trouble finding just the right home for their new, blended family.

However, they are already looking into another estate in Holmby Hills that is now owned by BCBG fashion designer Max Azria’s widow Lubov.

The enormous two-story, 29,100-square-foot home has been listed for sale for a long time and the price has fluctuated from $85 million in July 2021 to $75 million in January 2022. Affleck and Lopez considered buying it in April of 2022 when it was priced at $72 million and have returned the estate to their consideration now that the price has dropped to $65 million.

It is known as Maison du Soliel and was built in 1939 for Charles Correll one of the stars of Amos And Andy and was later bought by novelist Sidney Sheldon who doubled the size of the house while renovating it and adding a 6,000 square-foot movie theatre among other features. The home sits on a huge 2.8-acre lot and has a total of 17 bedrooms and 25 baths. It is the kind of home that truly merits the word palatial.

The property includes such amenities as a gold-domed poker room, tennis court, Japanese-style garden and Morrocan-style bathhouse, tennis court, waterfalls and a library with a golden ceiling. No one knows if an offer has been made, but this might be a special house for the couple because the photos of the home look extraordinarily stylish and beautiful. Judging by the fact that they have not been able to commit to three other properties, they are probably looking for “the one.”, the house of their dreams and will not settle for anything less.