Joe Russo Buys Palisades Mansion for $21 Million

Ken Ungar-designed estate features six bedrooms, sitting on a 1.5 acre plot of land

By Dolores Quintana

Joe Russo, of the famous superhero movie directing/screenwriting team called The Russo Brothers has purchased a newly built mansion in Pacific Palisades’ Riviera neighborhood, as reported by The Dirt. com.

The price tag for what is called a “transitional spread” was $21 million, although the list price was original $19.8 million. His and his wife Alicia’s offer which was $1.2 million more than the asking price was accepted over many other offers for the property.

Ken Ungar designed the estate which was built just last year. The structure was a collaboration between Ungar and the Story Co.’s team and comes with six bedrooms and ten bathrooms in a surprisingly small space, not much more than 9,000 square feet among three stories, that has high ceilings, designer lighting, an elevator and herringbone wooden flooring. The home has walls and doors made of glass that make the transition between the interior and exterior of the home effortless. The site has beautiful views of the nearby canyons.

The site itself sits on a half acre of land and has a gated driveway and walls that fence the property for privacy. The main house’s exteriors are made of brick, white stucco and wood and in the area in front of the house is where the three-car garage sits. The property has a state-of-the-art security system. The front door is made of glass and is crowned with a portico that leads into the grand foyer and the formal living room and dining area. You can also find an office space, a family room with a fireplace right next to the gourmet kitchen, filled with Wolf appliances, a breakfast nook, a butler’s pantry and an eat-in island.

Four of the bedrooms are on the upper level and include a sumptuous master suite that comes with a deluxe bath with dual vanities, a dressing area, a steam shower and soaking tub, a balcony, a fireplace, French doors and two walk-in closets. On the lower level, there is a rec room with a wet bar and temperature-controlled wine room, a mirrored gym, a private movie theater and guest bedrooms.

The luxury doesn’t end indoors. The backyard is loaded with a full outdoor kitchen, infinity pool, and spa with a Baja shelf with a nearby open-air cabana and lounging area with a fireplace and an al fresco dining space close by. Finally, down a short flight of stairs, you will find yourself walking on a manicured lawn that could be used for relaxing or sports.