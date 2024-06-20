Judge Blocks Barrington Plaza Evictions, Citing Legal Violations

Owner Douglas Emmett Inc. Sought to Evict Nearly 600 Tenants Last Year, Citing Safety Upgrades

The eviction of hundreds of tenants at the Barrington Plaza apartment complex failed to meet state and local legal requirements, a judge tentatively ruled last week, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Owner Douglas Emmett Inc. sought to evict nearly 600 tenants last year, citing the need to install fire sprinklers and other safety upgrades following two major fires. Since the eviction notices, hundreds of residents have left, but more than 100 remained and the tenants association filed suit, claiming the evictions were unlawful. They emphasized their fight to preserve rent-controlled apartments in an increasingly expensive neighborhood, the L.A. Times reported.

Superior Court Judge H. Jay Ford III’s tentative ruling allows the tenants to stay in their homes. The civil case trial occurred in April at the Santa Monica Courthouse.

Two laws were pivotal: the Ellis Act, which permits landlords to exit the rental business, and the Los Angeles Rent Stabilization Ordinance, which controls rent increases and outlines Ellis Act applications. Ford ruled that the owner did not meet the requirements of either law.

The judge found that Douglas Emmett Inc. intended to renovate and re-rent the units, not remove them from the rental market. The company can still contest the ruling, which is not final.

The L.A. Times reported the Barrington Plaza Tenants Association as celebrating the ruling by stating, “This victory is a testament to the strength, resilience, and unity of our community. The court has recognized our rights and ruled in our favor.”

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Sci Fi Museum’s Lease Gets Terminated at Former Sears Building

June 21, 2024

Read more
June 21, 2024

The News Comes as a Slew of Controversies Surround the Museum and Its Founder By Zach Armstrong Amid tumultuous setbacks and...
News, Video

(Video) Sport Fishing and Whale Watching on the Pacific Offered by MDR Sportfishing

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

Located Out of Marina del Rey, More Information Can Be Found at mdrsf.com @palisadesnews Operating out of Marina del Rey,...

Photo: Instagram: @milespartain Photo by Instagram: @ka1ob
News, Upbeat

This Palisadian Will Be the Youngest Ever U.S. Olympian in Beach Volleyball

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

Miles Partain, 22, Is One of Several Olympians That Came Out of Pali High By Zach Armstrong Palisadian talent will...

Photo: Twitter: @LACoLifeguards
Hard, News

Pride-Colored Towers Vandalized During Pride Month for Two Straight Years in Palisades

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath Stated That the Graffiti Will Be Removed By Zach Armstrong For two consecutive years, pride-colored...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Woman Assaulted with Skateboard on Venice Boardwalk

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

The Victim Was Identified as a 40-Year-Old-Female By Zach Armstrong LAPD arrested a man who assaulted a woman with a skateboard...

Photo: Palisades Library
News

Brentwood, Palisades, West LA Libraries Closures for Juneteenth

June 18, 2024

Read more
June 18, 2024

Upcoming Program and Event Schedules for The Week  Brentwood Library Schedule: We are celebrating Juneteenth this Wednesday, June 19! The...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Yoga Gurus Sentenced for Defrauding Malibu Doctor

June 18, 2024

Read more
June 18, 2024

Dr. Sawusch Had a Successful Medical Practice in Pacific Palisades and Amassed Significant Wealth Through Investments A federal judge sentenced...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Texas Man Sentenced to 33 Months for Threatening U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters

June 18, 2024

Read more
June 18, 2024

Gaherty Targeted the Congresswoman With Racist and Violent Threats  A Texas man was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Tech Entrepreneur and Developer Company Buy Promenade Shops for $103M: Report

June 18, 2024

Read more
June 18, 2024

Acquisitions Include 1202, 1222, 1225, 1232, 1339, and 1344 Third Street Promenade Federal Realty Investment Trust has sold eight parcels...

Photo: YouTube: @Academy of Technology, Art and Music
News, Upbeat

ATAM to Host Content Creation Camp for Kids

June 17, 2024

Read more
June 17, 2024

All Ages Welcome, Popular Among Ages 7-12, With Offerings for Ages 4.5 ATAM is hosting a Content Creation and Editing...

Photo: GoFundMe: @Breanna Villalobos
Hard, News

Slain Jameson’s Pub Manager Described as a “Provider and Father Figure” by Loved Ones

June 17, 2024

Read more
June 17, 2024

His Last Days Were Spent Taking His Niece and Nephew Out for Ice Cream By Zach Armstrong  Family members, friends...

Photo Credit Evan Sung
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Michelin-Starred Chef James Kent Passes Away, Saga Hospitality Group Announces

June 16, 2024

Read more
June 16, 2024

Chef Kent Is Remembered for His Culinary Excellence and Charity Work The Saga Hospitality Group announced the death of Michelin-starred...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Brand New, Six-Bed Palisades Mansion Hits Market at $34M

June 16, 2024

Read more
June 16, 2024

The lower level boasts a bar, lounge, wine tasting room, home theater, and a full spa with a gym A...
News

Marina del Rey Sportfishing: A Great Day on the Water

June 14, 2024

Read more
June 14, 2024

Fishing is a pastime like no other. You can experience the nostalgia of that pastime in real time at Marina...

Photo: SMPD
News

Fatal Altercation Outside Santa Monica Pub Leads to Homicide Charge

June 14, 2024

Read more
June 14, 2024

Venice Resident Charged in Death of Jameson’s Pub Manager A man has been charged with homicide following a fatal altercation...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR