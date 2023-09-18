Kanye West Allegedly Wanted Malibu Home to Be Like a “Bomb Shelter”

Photo: Instagram: @kanye_.west

A Lawsuit Also Alleges Multiple Labor Code Violations During Construction

By Zach Armstrong

In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the former project manager of Ye, the music star formerly known as Kanye West, alleged he was fired for refusing to take out windows and electricity of the rapper’s Malibu home, NBC news reported.

Tony Saxon alleges that Ye said he would be viewed as an enemy to not comply with “dangerous” demands such as moving large generators into the house. The lawsuit further alleges labor codes were violated such as dangerous working conditions, unpaid wages and wrongful retaliatory termination.

Ye’s intention for his Tadao Ando-designed beach house, according to Saxon, was for the home to be like “a bomb shelter from the 1910s”. That vision was planned to be realized by destroying its marble bathrooms, removing custom windows, electricity and replacing stairs with slides. Saxon also says that Ye wanted the house without electricity, doors or windows and only with plants, candles, battery lights, a privatized Wi-Fi network and an alternate source of energy. Saxon also claims the rapper wanted the home as a way to “hide from the Clintons in and the Kardashians.”

