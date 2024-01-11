Kids Cooking Classes Coming to Mar Vista Farmers Market

Led by vegan chef Acooba Scott

Cooking Kids takes place on the fourth Sunday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mar Vista Farmer Market.

The event showcases Cooking for Kids led by vegan chef Acooba Scott. Children engage in hands-on, enjoyable culinary activities using fresh ingredients from the farmers’ market. All are welcome to attend this complimentary class.

Acooba Scott, a lifelong vegetarian, is an accomplished chef specializing in vegetarian and vegan cuisine. She conducts various classes and workshops, offering support to those looking to adopt or maintain a vegetarian lifestyle.

Mar Vista Farmers’ Market also features Mar Vista FM Kids Fun, providing a free weekly craft workshop for our younger attendees. Each session introduces a different project, along with the opportunity for face painting.

For more information, go to https://www.free2funla.com/event/mar-vista-famers-market-kids-cooking/2024-01-28/.