Kids Learn Season of Science, Biomimicry in Heal the Bay Science Camp

This summer, kids have the opportunity to engage in science in Heal the Bay’s Aquarium Summer Science Camp.

Heal the Bay is an environmental nonprofit dedicated to making the coastal waters and watersheds in Greater Los Angeles safe, healthy, and clean. The nonprofit offers exciting programs and camps throughout the year dedicated to fueling students’ love for science and learning.

This summer, campers will embark on an exciting, scientific journey of discovery and innovation in two parts: Season of Science and Biomimicry. The first part of camp, Season of Science, focuses on the process of scientific observation and explains the science behind seasonal change, and its impact on marine and terrestrial life, to inspire environmental stewardship. The second part, Biomimicry, investigates how humans take inspiration from nature to solve problems and generate new technologies.

“During our outdoor camps, we are mindful of the kids, their physical safety and health while they make observations and critically think about the world around them. This two-part camp series engages children to learn about science, connect it to the wonders of the natural world, and all while having fun,” said Robert Ramos, Heal the Bay’s educational manager.

Held at the Heal the Bay Aquarium at the Santa Monica Pier, session one is two weeks long and will be hosted June 23 through June 27, and June 30 through July 3, for kindergarten through second grade. Session two is July 7 through July 11, and July 14 through July 18, for grades third through sixth. Enrollment ends June 20. Aftercare is available for an additional $20 per day and lasts from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.



For more information about the camps, visit https://healthebay.org/camps/. For questions, email Robert Ramos rramos@healthebay.org.