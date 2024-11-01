L.A. Artist to Discuss Debut Exhibit With Morleigh Steinberg at ARCANE Space

Photo: ARCANE

The Event Will Give Attendees a Chance to Engage With Maskrey, Whose Solo Debut Exhibition Opens Nov. 2

Los Angeles-based artist J Maskrey will join ARCANE Space co-founder Morleigh Steinberg for a discussion on her new exhibition, GIANTS, at ARCANE Space on Sunday, November 10, at 2 p.m.

Held at ARCANE Space’s newly expanded Venice gallery, the event will give attendees a chance to engage with Maskrey, whose solo debut exhibition opens November 2 and runs through November 17. Her work draws inspiration from California’s towering sequoia trees, exploring themes of resilience, urban and natural coexistence, and environmental impact.

“I have always considered myself a city girl. Growing up in Hong Kong, I was surrounded by vertical buildings,” Maskrey said. “The sequoias take me back to cities where I’ve lived. Their vertical presence is alive in the landscapes of my memory bank. The trees speak to me. They are where I feel accepted.”

A portion of sales from the exhibition will be donated to the Sequoia Parks Conservancy, which supports Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. ARCANE Space, founded in 2017 by Steinberg and Frally Hynes, is known for featuring both emerging and established artists and donates a portion of its proceeds to local charities.

The event will be held at ARCANE Space, 324 Sunset Ave., Unit G, Venice, California.

