L.A Fire Department Tips for Keeping Homes Safe During Rains

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds
* No Camping Ordinance Now in Effect in L.A
* L.A Fire Department Tips for Keeping Homes Safe During Rains
.
Show Sponsored by SMC.
.
Anchor – Juliet Lemar.

in News, Video
Related Posts
P-22 in front of the Hollywood Sign in Griffith Park (taken with remote camera).Photo: Steve Winter via NPS.gov.
News

A Eulogy for P-22, A Mountain Lion Who Changed the World

January 3, 2023

Read more
January 3, 2023

‘It’s my hope that future mountain lions will be able to walk in the steps of P-22 without risking their...
News

Palisades Pharmacy Owners Earn Rotary’s Businessperson of the Year Award

January 3, 2023

Read more
January 3, 2023

Knolls Pharmacy’s Gordon and Shirley Wong earn 2022 award By Keemia Zhang Gordon and Shirley Wong, who own and operate...
Music, sponsored, Video

Become a Rockstar With School of Rocks Performance Based Music Education Programs

January 3, 2023

Read more
January 3, 2023

School of rock patented results driven programs combine one-on-one lessons with group band practices, making school of rock the ultimate...

Photo: CasaDaniRestaurant.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famous NYC Restaurant Opening Century City Location

December 29, 2022

Read more
December 29, 2022

Casa Dani set to open in former Rocksugar space in Westfield Century City By Dolores Quintana Chef Dani Garcia is...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pacific Palisades’ Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022

December 29, 2022

Read more
December 29, 2022

As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for Pacific Palisades in 2022, sorted...
Food & Drink, Video

Rising Food Costs are Causing More People to Rely on Food Banks

December 29, 2022

Read more
December 29, 2022

Raising food prices affect the Westside Food Banks ability to purchase food and nourish our community. Consider donating today! .Video sponsored...
Food & Drink, News, sponsored, Video

Local Kids Food Delivery Services Take The Stress Of Making Lunch Off Your Plate

December 29, 2022

Read more
December 29, 2022

Cross Lunch Off Your List, Lunch Bunch delivers nutritious, creative and fun to eat meals for kids aged 3-10. Conveniently...
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Public Art Installation Asks “What Do You Hope For?”

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one...
News, Video

Looking Back on Westside Video Stories in 2022

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

A year of incredible stories and news worthy events, here are some of the top stories from 2022.
News

Palisades News’ Most Popular Articles of 2022

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically. Palisades...
News, Real Estate

Top 10 Pacific Palisades Real Estate Articles of 2022

December 26, 2022

Read more
December 26, 2022

Looking back on the biggest real estate stories of the year of Pacific Palisades As 2022 comes to a close,...
Real Estate, Video

The Top Real Estate Videos of the Year on The Westside

December 26, 2022

Read more
December 26, 2022

With the new year quickly approaching we decided to highlight our top real estate videos of 2022.

Photo: Mike Helfrich
News, Real Estate

Tom Petty’s Malibu Beach Home Hits Market

December 25, 2022

Read more
December 25, 2022

$9.8 million price tag on Escondido Beach property By Dolores Quintana Legendary musician Tom Petty’s beach house in Malibu has...
News

Karen Bass Declares a State of Emergency on Homelessness

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Move recognizes the severity of Los Angeles’ crisis By Dolores Quintana Mayor Karen Bass was inaugurated on December 11 and...
News

Deceased Person Found on Pacific Palisades Trail

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Hiker encounters body near Surfview Lane trail By Sam Catanzaro A hiker Thursday encountered a deceased person on a Pacific...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR