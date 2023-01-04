Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds
* No Camping Ordinance Now in Effect in L.A
* L.A Fire Department Tips for Keeping Homes Safe During Rains
.
.
A Eulogy for P-22, A Mountain Lion Who Changed the World
January 3, 2023 Staff Writer
‘It’s my hope that future mountain lions will be able to walk in the steps of P-22 without risking their...
Palisades Pharmacy Owners Earn Rotary’s Businessperson of the Year Award
January 3, 2023 Staff Writer
Knolls Pharmacy’s Gordon and Shirley Wong earn 2022 award By Keemia Zhang Gordon and Shirley Wong, who own and operate...
Become a Rockstar With School of Rocks Performance Based Music Education Programs
January 3, 2023 Juliet Lemar
School of rock patented results driven programs combine one-on-one lessons with group band practices, making school of rock the ultimate...
Famous NYC Restaurant Opening Century City Location
December 29, 2022 Staff Writer
Casa Dani set to open in former Rocksugar space in Westfield Century City By Dolores Quintana Chef Dani Garcia is...
Pacific Palisades’ Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022
December 29, 2022 Staff Writer
As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for Pacific Palisades in 2022, sorted...
Rising Food Costs are Causing More People to Rely on Food Banks
December 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Raising food prices affect the Westside Food Banks ability to purchase food and nourish our community. Consider donating today! .Video sponsored...
Local Kids Food Delivery Services Take The Stress Of Making Lunch Off Your Plate
December 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Cross Lunch Off Your List, Lunch Bunch delivers nutritious, creative and fun to eat meals for kids aged 3-10. Conveniently...
Public Art Installation Asks “What Do You Hope For?”
December 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one...
Looking Back on Westside Video Stories in 2022
December 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A year of incredible stories and news worthy events, here are some of the top stories from 2022.
Palisades News’ Most Popular Articles of 2022
December 27, 2022 Staff Writer
As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically. Palisades...
Top 10 Pacific Palisades Real Estate Articles of 2022
December 26, 2022 Staff Writer
Looking back on the biggest real estate stories of the year of Pacific Palisades As 2022 comes to a close,...
The Top Real Estate Videos of the Year on The Westside
December 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
With the new year quickly approaching we decided to highlight our top real estate videos of 2022.
Tom Petty’s Malibu Beach Home Hits Market
December 25, 2022 Staff Writer
$9.8 million price tag on Escondido Beach property By Dolores Quintana Legendary musician Tom Petty’s beach house in Malibu has...
Karen Bass Declares a State of Emergency on Homelessness
December 23, 2022 Staff Writer
Move recognizes the severity of Los Angeles’ crisis By Dolores Quintana Mayor Karen Bass was inaugurated on December 11 and...
Deceased Person Found on Pacific Palisades Trail
December 23, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Hiker encounters body near Surfview Lane trail By Sam Catanzaro A hiker Thursday encountered a deceased person on a Pacific...
