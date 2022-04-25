L.A. Residents Express Lowest-Ever Satisfaction With Quality of Life in Year Seven of UCLA Survey

Photo: Sam Catanzaro

A majority of respondents are dissatisfied with the overall quality of their lives, according to UCLA survey

By Sam Catanzaro

In year seven of an ongoing UCLA survey, Los Angeles County residents expressed the lowest-ever satisfaction with their quality of life. 

This finding was part of the latest Quality of Life Index (QLI),  a project of the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs that measures county residents’ satisfaction levels in nine categories. The overall rating fell sharply, from 58 last year to 53 on a scale from 10 to 100. This is the first time the rating fell below the survey’s 55-point midpoint since the index launched in 2016. This also means a majority of respondents are dissatisfied with the overall quality of their lives.

“For the first time since the inception of this survey, respondents’ ratings dropped in each of the nine categories, and eight of the nine fell to their lowest rating ever,” said Zev Yaroslavsky, director of the Los Angeles Initiative, who oversees the index. 

Residents’ overall satisfaction had remained relatively stable during the survey’s first six years, between 56 and 59, despite drought, fires and the pandemic. But this has changed as prices of food, gasoline and public utilities spiked in recent months. 

“What the pandemic couldn’t do over the last two years, inflation and increases in violent and property crime succeeded in doing,” Yaroslavsky said. “It appears that the dam has burst this year.”

The issues that were most responsible for the overall decline QLI decline were cost of living, education and public safety.

“These three issues contributed heavily to the overall drop in our respondents’ satisfaction,” Yaroslavsky said. “Clearly, they are driving the political debate in this year’s city and county elections.”

The largest decline was the cost-of-living score, which dropped to 39 from 45 last year.e public safety score declined to 56 from 60 last year (and 64 in 2020), shaped largely by growing concerns over property crime and violent crime.

The survey also examined approval ratings for local elected officials. Mayor Eric Garcetti was viewed favorably by 45 percent of respondents, down from 62 percent in 2020.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva received mixed ratings: 37 percent very or somewhat favorable and 33 percent very or somewhat unfavorable, with 30 percent having no opinion or being unfamiliar with Villanueva. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s perception declined markedly from 2021. He was viewed very or somewhat favorably by 22 percent of respondents this year, down from 31 percent in 2021; 44 percent viewed Gascón very or somewhat unfavorably in the latest survey.

This latest QLI is based on interviews conducted in English and Spanish with 1,400 LA County residents over 30 days beginning on March 5. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percent, according to researchers.

in News
Related Posts
News

Kaiser Permanente West LA to Serve as a Drop-off Location for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

April 26, 2022

Read more
April 26, 2022

Kaiser Permanente Southern California facilities, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies, are encouraging community members to participate in “National...

A rendering of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over the 101 Freeway Agoura Hills. Credit: Official.
News

Newsom Proposes Spending an Additional $50 Million for Wildlife Crossings

April 26, 2022

Read more
April 26, 2022

Announcement comes as world’s largest wildlife crossing breaks ground in Agoura Hills By Sam Catanzaro Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to...

Heidi Marson speaking in 2019. Photo: LA Homeless Services Authority.
News

Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Executive Director Heidi Marston Resigning

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

Resignation will take effect on May 27.  By Sam Catanzaro Heidi Marston, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services...
News, Video

Video: Culver City Converting Two Motels Into Homeless Shelters

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

The City of Culver City is converting two motels into homeless shelters. Learn more in this video made possible by...
News

New Sport Comes to Palisades Recreation Center

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

Palisades Recreation Center will add pickleball to their official spring program as of May 1 By Dolores Quintana USA Pickleball...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

The Lavish Estate Was Listed For $500 Million But Sold For Much Less

April 23, 2022

Read more
April 23, 2022

By Dolores Quintana The mansion that was hyped as one of the biggest, most expensive and most luxurious in the...

Photo: Zillow
News, Real Estate

Peter Choate-Designed Estate Sells for $10.7 Million

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

Laura Ziffren Wasserman purchases Peter Choate property for $10.7 million By Dolores Quintana ​​The wife of media heir Casey Wasserman,...

Photo: ​​Ryan Lahiff.
News, Real Estate

$30 Million Huntington Palisades Estate Hits Market

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

15000 Corona Del Mar lists for $30 million By Dolores Quintana A $30 million estate that rarely comes to market...
News, Real Estate

French-Based Owners of Westfield Mall Chain to Sell American Properties

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield looking to sell 24 properties French company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UWR) is going to sell all of its mall properties in...
News

Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions Workers Ratify New Contract to Avoid Strike

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

New 3-year contract includes wages increase, more part-time hours and more By Dolores Quintana Grocery store workers at Ralphs, Albertsons,...

Mountain lion P-97. Photo: Jeff Sikich/NPS.
News

Young Mountain Lion Killed by Vehicle on 405 Freeway in Brentwood

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

18-month old male P-97 killed Thursday night By Sam Catanzaro A young mountain lion was killed by a vehicle on...

Palisades Charter High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, News

Pali High Reinstates Mask Mandate

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

Masks will be required indoors until at least April 29 By Sam Catanzaro Students were again wearing masks indoors this...

Tracy Quinn. Photo: Natural Resources Defense Council.
News, Upbeat Beat

Tracy Quinn Appointed CEO of Heal the Bay

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

Former NRDC Director of Urban Water Policy to assume role May 2 Environmental group Heal the Bay this week announced...

Photo: pacificpalisadeshistory.org.
News, Upbeat Beat

Pacific Palisades Centennial Celebration Around the Corner

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

May 7, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. The Pacific Palisades Centennial Celebration is just around the corner! This special Centennial celebration...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Captain Jonathan Tom Reports On Arrests In Pacific Palisades

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

Pali High robbery suspect and drug dealer who targeted middle school kids caught  On April 14, LAPD West Los Angeles...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR