L.A. Teens Launch Nonprofit to Raise Awareness & Empathy Through Art

Photo: N/A

Its Latest Venture Is a 70-Page Collection of Around 20 Pieces of Art

By Zach Armstrong

He didn’t know what the meaning of the word was at the time, but he liked the sound of it: Empathic. That word which Shayl Khatod’s father prescribed to him as a little kid. Now, as its definition has remained a core principle for the SaMoHi sophomore, empathy is being manifested around the world thanks to his own 501(c)(3). 

Reflect Empathy, officially launched in August by Khatod along with longtime friend and Archer School for Girls sophomore Melinda Wang, aims to raise awareness of humanitarian crises and understanding of others’ experiences of them through the power of words and art. The nonprofit already has multiple chapters, including two in Los Angeles, one in New York, one in San Francisco, one in London and plans for a new one in Amsterdam. 

Its latest venture, “Reflect Empathy Ukraine Anthology”, is a 70-page collection of around 20 pieces of student poetry, short stories, drawings and paintings from both Ukrainian and American artists. To support the Ukrainian artists who contributed, all proceeds sold on Amazon go directly back to them. Wang describes the anthology’s purpose in part as juxtaposing different perceptions from students around the world on the Russian invasion. 

“The purpose is to cultivate empathy so people don’t just see the war as facts and statistics like they see in the news, but read and dive into the stories of the authors,” said Khatod. “One of the main focuses of the anthology is creative nonfiction and how that can be so evocative, acting as a window into a world that may be different from what the reader is experiencing.” 

For the young philanthropic duo, a more comprehensive understanding of others’ dreadful experiences can go beyond mere emotions for an individual, and manifest into tangible impacts and galvanized actions. 

“Art is a medium for change,” Khatod said, going on to reference a Polish researcher whose study on refugees showed hate speech was omnipresent in societies where people are not exposed to art, literature and human contact with refugees.

Aside from the new anthology, Reflect Empathy also curates an online blog called “The Human Prize” which takes submissions from Ukrainian authors detailing their experiences through the current conflict. Earlier projects also include raising $4,000 and hosting educational seminars on the coup in Myanmar. 

While the Russia/Ukraine conflict doesn’t saturate the headlines as it once did, another global crisis has taken its place. This being the one in Gaza. Naturally, Khatod and Wang are taking action. Their plan is to soon host a panel of experts along with hosting an art gallery (featuring both student and professional work) which would showcase lived experiences and various perspectives on the Israel/Palestine tension.

With impressive accomplishments from a new nonprofit by remarkably young founders, it’s no question Reflect Empathy has some promising potential for the future. 

Where this story starts is the seventh grade year for the co-founders when they met. Coincidentally the same year Khatod discovered his passion for addressing humanitarian crises after being introduced to Model United Nations. But what drew Khatod and Wang together initially was their shared and intense love for literature and poetry.

“We’ve had this passion for learning about other people’s feelings and knowing if they were happy or sad, even since we were really little,” said Khatod. “Poetry was what really got us together, then we found that we have this inherent similarity.”

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Ice at Santa Monica is Back Downtown!

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

Santa Monica has brought back ice skating through January. This video is brought to you by Santa Monica Place. @palisadesnews Ice...

Photo: GoFundMe and BCC
News

Multi-Car Accident Claims the Life of Postal Carrier Miguel Hernandez Jr. in Brentwood

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

Support Fund Launched, Hernandez’s Kindness, Love For Family Remembered By Dolores Quintana The Brentwood Community Council’s newsletter announced the tragic...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Teens Chased with Tasers on Palisadian Tennis Courts

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

The Youth Sports and Recreation Center Has Somewhat Become a Commonplace for Dangerous Teenage Activity By Zach Armstrong On Nov....

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

“Les Misérables” Auditions Being Held at Theatre Palisades Youth

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

Actors Are Required to Prepare a One-Minute Vocal Selection From a Broadway or Disney Musical Theatre Palisades Pierson Playhouse, located...
News

ICARUS AI E-Learning announces partnership with MUSIC WORLD ENTERTAINMENT, led by Mathew Knowles

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

ICARUS AI E-Learning announces a strategic partnership with Music World Entertainment, a globally recognized leader in the fields of sales,...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Ben & Jerry’s at the Beach No More

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

Local Retailer Loses Six-Year Battle With Homelessness, Rampant Crime and Drugs at the Boardwalk! By Nick Antonicello Another local business...

Photo: Hank’s
Dining, News

L.A. Times Gives “Best Burger” Title to Palisadian Restaurant Once Again

November 8, 2023

Read more
November 8, 2023

The Eatery Is Celebrating the Occasion Through November With a “Best Burger” Special By Zach Armstrong A Palisadian restaurant’s signature...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Scroll Making Workshop Coming to Getty Villa

November 8, 2023

Read more
November 8, 2023

The Free Drop-in Program Is Part of the the Egyptian Book of the Dead Exhibition By Zach Armstrong A Papyrus...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

“An Evening of Honor” to Celebrate Medal of Honor Recipients in Palisades

November 8, 2023

Read more
November 8, 2023

The Event Seeks to Honor Six Heroes Who Have Exhibited Unparalleled Courage The American Legion Ronald Reagan-Palisades Post 283 is...

Photo: Santa Monica College. (Global Motion dancers: Sandra Lee and Jade Lelievre)
News, Upbeat

Local Dance Company to Perform Global Cultural Dance Styles

November 8, 2023

Read more
November 8, 2023

Dance Students Will Transport the Audience to Far-Flung Corners of the Globe The Santa Monica College Global Motion World Dance...
News, Video

(Video) Meet the 2023 Best of Santa Monica Winner – Best Jeweler

November 7, 2023

Read more
November 7, 2023

The Jewel Shop, located at 1353 3rd Street Promenade, was voted 2023’s best jeweler in Santa Monica. @palisadesnews The Jewel...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Homeless Task Force To Discuss Restructuring, Other Subjects at Upcoming Meeting

November 6, 2023

Read more
November 6, 2023

The Event Will Feature Prominent Speakers  On Monday, Nov. 13 from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., the Pacific Palisades Task...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Multi-Car Crash in Palisades Leads to Serious Injuries

November 6, 2023

Read more
November 6, 2023

The Crash Occurred Near the Palisades Lutheran Church By Zach Armstrong A three-vehicle crash on the 790 block of North...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Revised Policy Increases Affordable Housing Requirements in Marina del Rey

November 6, 2023

Read more
November 6, 2023

This Mandate Applies to New Leases or New Development Projects. By Zach Armstrong After the L.A. Board of Supervisors approved...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

European-Inspired Estate on Huntington Bluffs Lists for Nearly $25M

November 5, 2023

Read more
November 5, 2023

The Home Comprises an Entertainer’s Kitchen, a Wine and Billiards Room, a Library, an Elevator and 10-Vehicle Garage This European-inspired...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR