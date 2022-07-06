LA City Council Approves Emblem Program to Identify Legal Cannabis Business

Placards will serve as notice to the public and enforcement agencies that the business is licensed

Last week, Los Angeles City Council approved an ordinance codifying a cannabis retail emblem program spearheaded by Councilmembers Paul Koretz, Curren Price, and Marqueece Harris-Dawson.

The program provides for the issuance of emblem placards to licensed retail cannabis businesses that will serve as notice to the public and enforcement agencies that the business is licensed, has been inspected by the LA County Department of Public Health, and is in compliance with all applicable public health laws and regulations. With last week’s approval, the program will launch later this year.

According to Koretz, the program is intended to protect consumers from the “detrimental” effects created by the sale of untested and unregulated cannabis products by unlicensed cannabis businesses. The program would allow licensed retail businesses to apply for an emblem, obtain the requisite inspection and place the emblem on the store’s premises so that it is visible to the public from the exterior of the store. The law is also intended to help law enforcement agencies in enforcing City cannabis laws.

“Unfortunately, unlicensed commercial cannabis activity continues to undermine the legal commercial cannabis industry and threaten the health and safety of Los Angeles residents,” said Councilmember Paul Koretz. “I have been working on getting this emblem program designed and implemented for the past few years and I’m incredibly grateful for the Department of Cannabis Regulation’s steadfast work. Angelenos are too often left to their own devices to figure out if a cannabis product is safe – whether it’s been tainted, contaminated, or mislabeled. This program will help remedy that and give consumers the information needed to make safe and healthy decisions when buying cannabis products.”