LA Councilman Gil Cedillo Endorses Traci Park in CD-11

Gil Cedill in 2014. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Councilman praises Park, calls her “a fighter that will stand up for both the unhoused and housed.” California Lt. Governor Elena Kounalakis endorses Park as well in CD-11.

By Nick Antonicello

LA Councilman Gil Cedillo, who lost his race for reelection in the June 7th Primary to Democratic progressive Eunisses Hernandez in CD-1 has endorsed Venice attorney Traci Park to succeed the exiting Mike Bonin on the LA City Council. 

Cedillo, a longtime political figure with strong ties to organized labor who served in both houses of the California legislature is a key endorsement for Park as he is currently a member of the LA City Council and regarded as one of the most influential Hispanic political leaders in Los Angeles. 

Cedillo was defeated by Hernandez in the June Primary and she has endorsed Park’s opponent, fellow Venice attorney Erin Darling. Darling has also received the endorsements of the Los Angeles Times as well as the LA County Democratic Party. 

A councilman since 2013, Cedillo was seeking a third and final term on the city council due to term limits before being defeated in the June Primary. 

A graduate of UCLA and the People’s College of Law, Cedillo was the general manager of Local 660 of the SEIU from 1990-96. Elected to the California Assembly in 1998, he served in the lower house until 2002 before moving to the California Senate that same year and would serve in the upper house until 2010. 

In 2009 Cedillo sought a seat in the US House of Representatives and was defeated by the current Congresswoman, Judy Chu. 

Cedillo was the author of the California Dream Act, and a consistent supporter of driver’s licenses for undocumented residents of California. 

Cedillo tried nine times, since 1998, to get bills passed in the California State Legislature that would allow undocumented immigrants in California to obtain driver’s licenses

In 2001 and 2002 Governor Gray Davis vetoed two of Cedillo’s bills that would have permitted this In the midst of the 2003 recall election, Davis backed and signed SB 60 (2003), Cedillo’s driver’s license bill. After Davis was recalled and Arnold Schwarzenegger became governor, the state legislature, with Schwarzenegger’s support, repealed the new law before it went into effect. Senator Cedillo agreed to repeal the law he wrote under the agreement with the Governor to work on a bipartisan bill. In 2004, Schwarzenegger vetoed AB 2895, an identical bill to Senator Cedillo’s SB 1160 that stalled in the legislature, saying that it did not meet his security concerns. The governor wanted a “marked license” that was identifiable. AB 2895 was introduced to the legislature by one of Cedillo’s closest allies, Speaker of the Assembly Fabian Núñez

In 2005, Cedillo authored SB 60, another driver’s license bill. He made new modifications to the proposal, specifying that undocumented immigrants would not be able to use the driver’s license for purposes of identification for boarding airplanes, opening bank accounts, registering to vote, or other rights of U.S. citizens. Again, Schwarzenegger refused to sign the bill, on the grounds that it did not satisfy his security concerns. After Schwarzenegger vetoed the bill, Cedillo threatened to file a lawsuit against the Governor because of his belief that the Department of Motor Vehicles misinterpreted SB 976 (1993), which first prohibited the issuance of driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants. Undocumented immigrants in the process of becoming legal residents, and citizens considered to have authorized presence but not legal permanent residency status, are known as people residing under the color of the law according to Wikipedia.

In 2006 and 2009 Cedillo again brought the proposal before the California legislature, failing both times.

On October 3, 2013, California Governor Brown signed AB 60, allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. Cedillo remarked, ″It took a long time, but now it’s here. Today signifies much more than just another bill being signed by our governor. Today is history in the making because it is the day we return justice back to the people.″ 

Park, who is seeking public office for the first time has secured several key endorsements including former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, LA City Controller Ron Galperin and California State Treasurer Fiona Ma. Park is considered the “right-of-center” candidate with a populist twist in her bid to succeed Mike Bonin who endorsed Darling after exiting the race last January after a second recall attempt came within 5% of the signatures required to oust the controversial two-term council member who was seeking a third and final term. 

Park extracted from Bonin several key, collective bargaining endorsement from the law enforcement community including the Los Angeles Police Protective League as well as endorsements from several firefighter unions representing LA City and LA County. 

The first major candidate to enter the race in July of 2021, Park also secured the support of the powerful Apartment Owner’s Lobby in Sacramento. Her opponent Darling is a longtime advocate for tenants and renter’s rights. 

In other campaign news, the Park campaign also announced the support of California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis, who is seeking reelection to a second term this November. The Democratic incumbent described Park as a “proven problem solver” in the area of climate change and homelessness and urged support of her council candidacy. 

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian covering this election cycle and in particular the race to succeed Mike Bonin in CD-11 and how it will impact the neighborhood of Venice. Have a take or a tip on the race? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in News
Related Posts
Crime, News

Three Burglary Suspects Enter Occupied Pacific Palisades Home

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Pacific Palisades Crime Update By LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin Good Evening Everyone, Sorry for the late distribution of...

Holly Mitchel. Photo: Courtesy.
News

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell Endorses Erin Darling for Los Angeles City Council

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Mitchell becomes the latest in a long and growing list of Westside elected officials to endorse the Venice local! By...

George Arison. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Grindr Names New CEO After Years of App Controversy

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

By Susan Payne Last week, the popular dating app Grindr, used by millions of gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people,...

Photo: Facebook (@WillieMaesNOLA).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

New Orleans Fried Chicken Institution Willie Mae’s Now Open for Delivery in LA With Venice Location Coming Soon

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

By Dolores Quintana While Willie Mae’s Scotch House Restaurant has not yet opened their sit down restaurant in Venice, the...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Draycott Restaurant Raising Funds Palisades Charter Elementary

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

Proceeds from restaurant’s happy hour will raise funds for school’s PEP program By Dolores Quintana It’s September and Happy Hour...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Farmshop Releases Dinner Menu

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

Dinner hours take place between 5:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday By Dolores Quintana Farmshop in the Brentwood Country...

The Zucchero show in Washington DC on September 13.Photo: Daryl Brughman.
News, Upbeat Beat

Famous Italian Singer Zucchero to Play Beverly Hills Theatre on Sept. 30

September 21, 2022

Read more
September 21, 2022

Zucchero will play at Beverly Hills’ Saban Theatre, one of several American stops on his World Wide Tour  By Susan...
News, Video, Wellness

‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location

September 21, 2022

Read more
September 21, 2022

Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News, Upbeat Beat

Pacific Palisades Community Council Hosting the CD 11 Candidates for Forum This Week

September 20, 2022

Read more
September 20, 2022

September 22 at 6:45 p.m.  The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is hosting CD 11 candidates Erin Darling and Traci...

A mountain yellow-legged frog at the release site. Photo: US Geological Survey.
News, Upbeat Beat

Critically Endangered Frogs Raised at the Aquarium of the Pacific Released Back Into the Wild

September 20, 2022

Read more
September 20, 2022

Tadpoles released into local mountains September 15  Critically endangered mountain yellow-legged frogs that were raised and cared for at the...
News, Video

Striping for Pickleball Court Coming to Palisades Recreation Center

September 20, 2022

Read more
September 20, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Striping for Pickleball Court Coming to Palisades Recreation Center* Home Invasion and...
News

Legal Wrangling Continues Following LASD Search of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica Home

September 19, 2022

Read more
September 19, 2022

Hearing set for Thursday relating to LASD corruption investigation By Sam Catanzaro Last Wednesday, The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...

Camp Kilpatrick County. Photo: LA County
News

City of Malibu Continues Opposition to County Action to Move Juvenile Prisoners to Santa Monica Mountains Near Malibu

September 19, 2022

Read more
September 19, 2022

By Matt Myerhoff, Media Information Officer for the City of Malibu   The City of Malibu continued its strong opposition to...
News, Real Estate, Video

Former Malibu Home Of Cindy Crawford Sells At Rumored Discount: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 19th 2022

September 19, 2022

Read more
September 19, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Former Malibu Home Of Cindy Crawford Sells At a Discount * Tom Gore’s Daughter...

Photo: Marcelo Lagos.
News, Real Estate

Janet Macpherson’s PCH Home Hits the Market

September 16, 2022

Read more
September 16, 2022

Malibu beach home for sale with $2.6 million price tag Janet MacPherson’s Malibu home has been put up for sale. ...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR