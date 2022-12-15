LA Councilmember Traci Park Names New Staffers for CD-11

A diversified mix of former city officials, legislative aides and private sector influencers have now joined Team Park

By Nick Antonicello

Los Angeles Councilmember Traci Park (D-CD11) has announced a series of new hires to round out her legislative staff according to the campaign’s Facebook page.

Park, a Venice attorney defeated fellow Venetian and lawyer Erin Darling in the November General Election by a 52%-48% margin with nearly 100,000 votes cast, the largest turnout of any of the city’s fifteen council contests. 

The first female council member to represent Venice since the days of former council member Cindy Miscikowski, Park replaced Mike Bonin, who dropped out of the race and retired last January after nearly a decade on this municipal body. 

Park announced the appointment of the following eleven hires: 

  • Jeff Khah will serve as a Planning Deputy and brings a long resume of government service to Park’s staff as an urban planner and public policy analyst. 
  • William Ayala will serve as a council aide and was formerly a staffer with Mitch O’Farrell, who was defeated for a third term last month by Hugo Soto-Martinez by a margin of 58%-42%. O’Farrell served eight days as Council President in lieu of the resignation of Nury Martinez and previously served as President Pro Tempore. O’Farrell was elected in 2013 and reelected in 2017. Originally from Oklahoma, O’Farrell was the first Native-American to serve on the body. 
  • Gabriela Medina will serve as Park’s District Director. A graduate of UCLA, Medina served in the same capacity for former Councilmember Joe Buscaino, a close ally and supporter of Park. A retired police officer, Buscaino briefly made a bid for mayor and announced his run in Venice Beach at the height of the homeless crisis in the summer of 2021. Medina began her career as a volunteer for Buscaino’s initial bid for the LA City Council. 
  • Jamie Paige has joined Team Park as a Communications Deputy. A former member of the Venice Neighborhood Council, Paige is the founder and editor of the Westside Current, formerly known as the Venice Current, a website that covers news, politics, government and other happenings on the Westside. The Westside Current was an early supporter of the Park candidacy and strongly endorsed her primary and general election bids. The site was also a strong supporter of former LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who was defeated for reelection by new Sheriff Robert Luna, the retired police chief of the city of Long Beach.
  • Joey Bailey returns as Homeless Outreach Liaison, the same position he held with Councilmember Mike Bonin and is one of two holdovers from the former councilmember’s staff. 
  • Clint Carlton will serve as Park’s Homelessness Director, one of the central themes of the Park campaign. Carlton brings a long resume of service in the area of homelessness in the not-for-profit space and will no doubt play a critical role in reforming LA’s current homelessness crisis in wake of Mayor Karen Bass’s announcement that a state of emergency now exists and the goal in year one is to house 15,000 of the some 50,000 people now living on the streets with nearly 2,000 here in Venice alone. The Venice Median project, the Flower Avenue situation at Lincoln as well as other encampments in and about the Venice neighborhood will certainly be at the top of Park’s agenda.  
  • Dave Cano joins Team Park as an Executive Assistant, a similar role he held with former Councilman Mitch O’Farrell. 
  • Carol Williams is a former Bonin staffer who is being retained as a Homeless Outreach Liaison and has decades of experience of working with individuals currently unhoused. 
  • Jacob Burman, who served as Campaign Director for the Park effort will come on board as a Senior Advisor. A campaign professional, Burman served as Regional Director for GOTV for the Minnesota Democratic Farmer Labor (DFL) Party and is a graduate of George Washington University. A former member of the College Democrats, Burman previously served as a volunteer firefighter. 
  • Paris Parsamyan will serve as Park’s Chief of Staff. Another former staffer with Councilman O’Farrell, she served as his deputy legislative director. A former counselor with the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), Parsamyan earned her MS in Counseling at UCLA. 
  • Kevin Brunke will serve as Park’s Legislative Deputy. A former member of the staff of Mitch O’Farrell, Brunke is a graduate of Occidental College and served in a communications capacity with the former councilmember. 

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian who covered the race for LA City Council in CD-11 and filed the most stories of any media outlet. A member of the Outreach and Oceanfront Walk Committees of the Venice Neighborhood Council, he can be reached at nantoni@mindspring.com

in News
Related Posts
P-22 walking through his territory in Griffith Park at night (photo taken with a remote camera).
News

Euthanasia on the Table Following Capture of P-22

December 16, 2022

Read more
December 16, 2022

Cat is showing signs of deteriorating health By Sam Catanzaro The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and National...

Left: Marianne Riggins. Right: Doug Stewart. Photo: City of Malibu.
News

City of Malibu Swears in Two Newly Elected Council Members

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

City also appoints Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem The Malibu City Council swore in two newly elected Councilmembers and the...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Homelessness Is Linked to a Two-Fold Risk of Death From COVID in L.A. County, UCLA Study Shows

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

In L.A. County, 256 homeless people died of COVID-related causes in a 22-month period — a rate more than twice...
News

“Bella Petite Beverages”: The Hottest New Trend in LA and Growing Around the World!

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

Have you ever tried zero alcohol-infused wines? It’s all the goodness of real wine without the alcohol and all of...
Food & Drink, News, Video

‘Million Meals Match’ $1 Donations Supply Eight Meals at Westside Food Bank

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

The Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation now through December 31st. Learn more in this video sponsored...

Photo: santamonicapubcrawl.com
Dining, News

Santa Monica Pub Crawl Returns This Weekend

December 14, 2022

Read more
December 14, 2022

Event returns to bars across Santa Monica this weekend By Dolores Quintana The Santa Monica Pub Crawl is back this...

Photo: Lou Karmer.
News, Upbeat Beat

Annual Pacific Palisades Ho! Ho! Ho! Returns This Weekend

December 13, 2022

Read more
December 13, 2022

Event returns to Simon Meadow this Saturday The holidays mean it’s time for the annual Pacific Palisades Ho! Ho! Ho!...
News, Upbeat Beat

West Los Angeles Community Police Station Holding Holiday Toy Drive

December 13, 2022

Read more
December 13, 2022

Drop off donations through December 20 at the West LA Community Police Station on Butler Avenue The West LA Community...
News, Video

Gas Free Gardening Incentives Up to $500

December 13, 2022

Read more
December 13, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Gas Free Gardening Incentives Up to $500* Menorah Lighting Celebration This Weekend...
News, Video

George Wolfberg Park Officially Opens Over the Weekend

December 13, 2022

Read more
December 13, 2022

The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community...

Three pumpjacks at Inglewood Oil Field, as seen from Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Los Angeles City Council Has Banned Oil and Gas Drilling

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

City Council approves ban over the next 20 years with unanimous vote last week By Dolores Quintana In a unanimous...
News

Los Angeles Street Vendors Sue City Over No-Vending Zones

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

Lawsuit seeks to end the no vending zones such as Venice Beach By Dolores Quintana When the California Legislature passed...
News, Real Estate, Video

Chris Martin Demolishes Historical Architectural Home on Point Dume: Palisades Real Estate Report – December 12th, 2022

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Chris Martin Demolishes Historical Architectural Home on Point Dume* Housing Prices Decline for...
News, Real Estate, Video

Frank Gehry Designed Mixed-use Development Awaits Approval

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Approves Funding for More Westside Protected Bike Lanes

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Last minute moves from Councilmember Mike Bonin By Dolores Quintana As a parting gift to Council District 11, Los Angeles...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR