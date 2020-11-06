LA County Considering Allowing Restaurants to Implement COVID-19 Surcharge

Plan would allow restaurants, breweries and wineries to add COVID-19 surcharge

By Kerry Slater

Los Angeles County is considering allowing restaurants, breweries and wineries to add a COVID-19 surcharge to diners’ bills.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors recently approved a motion directing the County’s Department of Consumer and Business Affairs to draft ordinance language to allow food establishments, breweries, and wineries to temporarily charge a “COVID-19 Recovery Charge” within the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County.

“The independent hospitality industry such as restaurants, breweries, and wineries has dealt with profound uncertainty throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, the motion’s author. “Furthermore, this industry employs a labor workforce that is dependent on jobs with low barriers to entry for their livelihood – with many from communities of color. Until full indoor dining is once again permitted, the independent hospitality industry is unlikely to generate the revenue they produced before COVID-19. It is critical that we continue to support this sector by temporarily allowing them to add a “COVID-19 Recovery Charge” to a customer’s total bill.”

According to Solis, this optional fee gives small restaurant, brewery, and winery owners the chance to recover expenditures related to PPE, workforce wellbeing initiatives and construction costs for outdoor dining.

The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs will work in consultation and collaboration with the County Counsel, and other relevant County Departments, and after considering feedback from labor and business representatives and report back prior to the November 24th Board of Supervisors meeting.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
News, Video

Seven Arrows Elementary Opens For In-Person Learning: Palisades Today – November, 5, 2020

November 6, 2020

Read more
November 6, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Seven Arrows Elementary Opens For In-Person Learning * Historical All Female...

According to Dr. Joseph J. Pinzone, hyperthermia improves the effectiveness of chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Photos: Courtesy Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
News, Westside Wellness

Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: The Best Cancer Treatment You’ve Never Heard Of

November 4, 2020

Read more
November 4, 2020

Santa Monica-based cancer institute uses FDA-approved treatment to help patients By Sam Catanzaro  “THE BEST CANCER TREATMENT YOU’VE NEVER HEARD...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge

November 3, 2020

Read more
November 3, 2020

Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...
News, Westside Wellness

Seniors Now Eligible to Renew Driver’s Licenses Online

November 3, 2020

Read more
November 3, 2020

Temporary waiver allows licenses for drivers 70 and older to be renewed without an office visit By Staff Writer Sacramento-Californians...

Captain Jonathan Tom of the Los Angeles Police Department West Bureau.
News

Palisades-Area Police Address Election Saftey Today

November 3, 2020

Read more
November 3, 2020

The following is a letter from Captain Jonathan Tom of the Los Angeles Police Department West Bureau about security in...
Fire, News

Fire Breaks Out at Temescal

November 3, 2020

Read more
November 3, 2020

Fire burns 1/2 acre of land near historic dining hall By Kerry Slater A fire broke out at Temescal Canyon...
News, Video

Palisades Native and NFL Kicker Joins LA Rams: Palisades Today – November, 2, 2020

November 3, 2020

Read more
November 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Native and NFL Kicker Joins LA Rams * LA Budget...
Homeless, News

Los Angeles Delays Voting on Homeless Encampment Ban

November 2, 2020

Read more
November 2, 2020

Controversial proposal delayed until November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have delayed voting on a bill that would...

Hotel Solaire - 1710 7th Street. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

City of Los Angeles Purchases 10 Hotels for Interim Housing

October 30, 2020

Read more
October 30, 2020

Los Angeles City Council approves $100M purchase By Toi Creel The City of Los Angeles is spending over $100 million...

Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes Pacific Palisades. Photo: Courtesy.
Education, News

What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling

October 30, 2020

Read more
October 30, 2020

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling. Classes...
News, Video

Albert Greenberg Dies At Age 95: Palisades Today – October, 29, 2020

October 30, 2020

Read more
October 30, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Albert Greenberg Dies At Age 95 * 18 Arrested After Dodgers...
Food & Drink, Video

Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Have You Tried These Westside Donut Spots?

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

National Donut Day is Thursday, November 5th. Have you tried these doughy delights across the Westside of Los Angeles? Video...
News, Westside Wellness

Lap Swimming Underway at Palisades High Pool

October 28, 2020

Read more
October 28, 2020

Looking for a safe way to workout these days? Try the Palisades High School pool which is now open for...
News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19

October 28, 2020

Read more
October 28, 2020

With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR