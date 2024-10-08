LA County Misprints 78,000 Ballots Addressing SMMUSD Bond Measures

Election Officials Are Addressing an Error That Mistakenly Placed Two Measures Intended for Separate Areas of the School District on All Voters for SMMUSD

Los Angeles County election officials are addressing a ballot error that mistakenly placed two school bond measures intended for separate areas of the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District on ballots for all district voters. The measures, known as Measure QS and Measure MM, were meant to be voted on only by residents in specific School Facilities Improvement Districts (SFIDs), but due to an error, they appeared district-wide.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC), Dean C. Logan, acknowledged the mistake, stating, “We take full responsibility for this error. Although we cannot modify the voting materials at this stage, we will ensure that only votes cast by eligible voters within the defined SFID boundaries are reported and certified. The election results will not include votes from outside these specific areas.”

About 78,000 ballots were misprinted by L.A. County misprinted about 78,000 ballots, according to LAist.

Measure QS pertains to voters in the City of Santa Monica, while Measure MM is intended for residents of Malibu and nearby areas. Both measures focus on school facility repairs and improvements specific to their respective regions. The RR/CC is working closely with the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) to ensure that the election process maintains its integrity.

SMMUSD created the separate improvement districts in 2018 to address distinct facility needs for schools in Santa Monica and Malibu. The bond measures were placed on the November 5, 2024 ballot to secure funding for these improvements, but the erroneous inclusion of both measures on ballots for the entire district has caused confusion.

SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton emphasized the importance of ensuring a fair vote, stating, “We are seeking a clear and clean vote on our two bond measures. The County Registrar is assuring us that votes will count based on the area of eligibility, and we encourage everyone to share this information with neighbors, family, and friends.”

Voters with questions or concerns are being notified and can contact the RR/CC at (800) 815-2666