LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Asks Board of Supervisors to Declare State of Emergency on Homelessness Crisis

The Palisades Fire burns on the weekend of May 15-16. LAFD Photo/ Harry Garvin.

Sheriff sends letter to Board of Supervisors last week

By Sam Catanzaro

“Fires from homeless encampments are threatening our local residents who live within mountainous areas,” wrote Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva in a letter asking the Board of Supervisors to declare a state of emergency on the region’s homelessness crisis.  

On June 23, Villanueva sent the letter–titled “Local State of Emergency Regarding the Homelessness Crisis”– to the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors. 

“Since taking office, I have watched the state, county, and local government fail to address the homelessness crisis affecting the residents of Los Angeles County (County). Despite spending in excess of $6.5 billion over the last ten years to address the issue, and the creation and efforts of the Los Angeles Services Authority (LAHSA), nothing has changed,” began the letter. “Residents and business owners should not be subjected to walking around piles of trash and human feces in their neighborhoods, businesses, parks, and communities.” 

Villanueva argued that the state of homelessness in the county is not only causing residents to leave, but also impacting tourism. 

“Venice Beach, Olvera Street, and Hollywood are currently under siege. The homeless situation and lawlessness citizens are experiencing is keeping tourists from coming to Los Angeles County. Venice was once the number two tourist destination in Southern California, second only to Disneyland. The economic hardships our local business owners and residents are facing is unacceptable,” Villanueva, who has stated a goal to clear the Venice Boardwalk by July 4, wrote in the letter. 

In addition, the Sheriff stated that homelessness endangers residents living in Los Angeles County’s mountainous communities. 

“Fires from homeless encampments are threatening our local residents who live within mountainous areas. On a daily basis, fires are started by the transient population taking refuge in the wilderness. With the current doubt California is experiencing, resources are desperately needed to prevent a catastrophic event in these communities,” Villanueva wrote. 

In asking the Board of Supervisors to declare a state of local emergency, Villanueva advised tapping into all available state and federal funding to address the crisis, including assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. In addition, he requested emergency funding to the LASD Homeless Outreach Service Team (HOST), whose officers are currently engaging with the homeless population on the Venice Boardwalk. 

“The Board needs to provide emergency funding to HOST so I can expand their efforts across the County to properly address a crisis that has been allowed to metastasize on multiple fronts,” Villanueva wrote. 

Villanueva’s actions surrounding the homeless situation on the Venice Boardwalk have been met with a range of reactions. Supporters include the Venice Stakeholders Association (VSA) and Venice United, the Venice Chamber of Commerce and Venice Beach Merchants Association. 

“The Venice community has longed for just this kind intervention for several years,” said Mark Ryavec, VSA president and member of the Venice Neighborhood Council. “The City of Los Angeles has abandoned us and ignored our repeated calls for enforcement of the city ordinance that bans tents and camping in city parks and beaches.”

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin, who represents Venice, could not immediately be reached for comment regarding Villanueva’s call for a state of emergency. Since the Sheriff announced his plan to clear the Boardwalk, however, Bonin has been among his harshest critics. 

“Sheriff Villanueva and I are very different. I believe in treating people humanely and with dignity, whether they are housed or unhoused,” Bonin said in a statement posted to Twitter Wednesday. “The best, most effective, least expensive way to end homelessness is with housing, not with handcuffs.” 

On Wednesday, Los Angeles City Council delayed a vote on a Bonin plan to offer housing to all people living in encampments on the Venice Boardwalk. The delay, which is procedural, pushes back the vote on Bonin’s proposal until July 1. 

The $5 million dollar initiative would aim to provide temporary housing for the roughly 200 people living along Ocean Front Walk. Despite the delay, starting on Monday outreach workers from St. Joseph Center are set to begin engaging with homeless individuals along the Boardwalk to offer them housing, shelter and services. 

in Homeless, News
Related Posts
News

Pacific Palisades Passport Fair This Week

June 29, 2021

Read more
June 29, 2021

July 2 and 3 at Palisades Post Office By Chad Winthrop A passport fair is coming to the Pacific Palisades...
News, Video

Girl Scout Troop 223 Honors 12 New Eagle Scouts: Palisades Today – June 28, 2021

June 29, 2021

Read more
June 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Girl Scout Troop 223 Honors 12 New Eagle Scouts * Councilman...
News

Residents Believe Homeless Couple Started Recent Pacific Palisades Mobile Home Park Fire

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

June 15 fire breaks out Bowl Mobile Home Park By Toi Creel A homeless couple is accused being the cause...
News, Video

AMC to Acquire ArcLight, Pacific Theaters?

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

AMC is reportedly set to take over recently-shuttered ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, including locations in Santa Monica and Culver...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Investigation Underway After Unoccupied Boat Washes Ashore Near Malibu Pier

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

Panga boat washes ashore Monday morning By Chad Winthrop An investigation is underway after an unoccupied panga boat was found...
News, Video

Winemakers Suing Los Angeles County Over New Vineyard Ban: Palisades Today – June 21, 2021

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Multi-vehicle Crash Causes All Lane Closure On Pacific Coast Highway *...

A rendering of the restaurant that will replace Gladstones, designed by Frank Gehry and operated by Wolfgang Puck. Photos: Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. s
News, Real Estate

Pacific Palisades Community Council to Discuss Gladstones Redevelopment

June 18, 2021

Read more
June 18, 2021

Update on Gladstones on upcoming PPCC agenda By Sam Catanzaro The upcoming Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) meeting will include...
News, Politics

Recall Papers Served to Councilmember Mike Bonin

June 16, 2021

Read more
June 16, 2021

Bonin serve recall papers Tuesday, over 27,000 signatures must be obtained from constituents  By Sam Catanzaro “Our streets have become...
News, Politics

Applications Open to Fill Pacific Palisades Community Council Seats

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

Submitted by the PPCC Pacific Palisades Community Council is pleased to announce the opportunity for residents of PPCC Areas Three...
News, Video

Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
News, Video

Pride and Sobriety Meet Up at Will Rogers State Beach: Palisades Today – June 14, 2021

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pride and Sobriety Meet Up at Will Rogers State Beach *...

Photo: Facebook (@LACoLifeguards).
News

Heat Wave Expected to Draw Beach Crowds as A Lifeguards Return to Summer Staffing

June 14, 2021

Read more
June 14, 2021

Triple digit temperatures expected for inland LA County this week  By Sam Catanzaro As summer heats up, Los Angeles County...
News, Real Estate

Public Hearing Set for Ridgeline Protection Ordinance

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

A public hearing it set for later this month about regulations intended to protect the mountains in the Bel Air...

"PPCC agrees that homeless housing and services are urgently needed in Los Angeles. However, we disagree that a sudden, new emergency or extreme crisis exists that would justify use of clearly unsuitable public recreational sites, such as State Park or State Beach parking lots reserved by law for other purposes, for housing for any length of time." Photo: beaches.lacounty.gov
Homeless, News

Pacific Palisades Community Council’s 16 Page Letter to CAO on ‘Infeasibility’ of Will Rogers Beach Homeless Housing

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

The following is a 16 page letter from the Pacific Palisades Community Council to Los Angeles’ City Administrative Officer on...
Lifestyle, News

In-Person Events Are Back with Summer Swing Nights: Jazzy Vocals plus Live Big Band – Now with Tap Dance, Swing Lessons, Vendors to Benefit Museum

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

Live, in-person entertainment is bringing out happy fans of all ages for Summer Swing Nights: Drive-In Edition. The concert fundraiser features the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR