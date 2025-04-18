LA Women’s Fashion Brand Opens New Store on Abbot Kinney

Photo: Instagram: @shop12thtribe

The Venice opening follows the success of the brand’s first permanent store, which debuted in 2023 in the Arts District

12th Tribe, a women’s fashion brand that started in a college grad’s bedroom, opened its second retail location Friday on Abbot Kinney Boulevard—marking a new chapter for the once-online-only boutique.

The new storefront, located at 1333 Abbot Kinney Blvd., features apparel and accessories, including dresses, matching sets, and jewelry, with prices ranging from $30 to $200.

12th Tribe began in 2015 when founder and CEO Demi Marchese, fresh out of college, started reselling vintage pieces and photographing friends in curated looks. The brand quickly evolved into a full-fledged label, fueled by Instagram-savvy marketing and a polished aesthetic that spoke to a generation of women balancing wanderlust and minimalism. While the brand made a name for itself outfitting Coachella-goers and travel influencers, it has since expanded into more everyday looks.

The Venice opening follows the success of the brand’s first permanent store, which debuted in 2023 in the Arts District in downtown Los Angeles. The new location offers shoppers complimentary styling sessions, which can be booked via text, and perks for frequent customers.

