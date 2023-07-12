Labor Day Chili Cook-Off Coming to Malibu

Photo: Getty Images

Participants Contend for Top Chili Honors in Meat and Vegan Categories

The 41st annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off event will take place on Labor Day Weekend, from Friday, Sept. 1 to Monday, Sept. 4. This event offers an array of food, beverages, carnival rides, and amusements suitable for friends and families. There will be a range of attractions, including local restaurants, businesses, artisans, DJs, family-friendly activities, and opportunities for community support. 

Aviator Nation designed the return of signature Chili Cook-Off swag, while the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu has created custom merchandise.

This year’s event showcases the renowned Chili Cook-Off competition, where participants will contend for the top chili honors in both the meat and vegan categories, as well as compete for the people’s choice award. The winners of the Chili Competition will be announced on Saturday, September 2. On Friday, September 1, attendees will have the chance to vote for their “fan favorite,” exclusively at the event venue.

Admission tickets for the event are mandatory and will not be available for purchase on-site. For more information, go to https://malibuchilicookoff.org/chaperone-policy/.

Event Schedule:

  • Friday, September 1: 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM
  • Saturday, September 2: 1:00 PM – 10:00 PM
  • Sunday, September 3: 1:00 PM – 10:00 PM
  • Monday, September 4: 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM
in Dining, Food & Drink, News
