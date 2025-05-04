LADWP Hosts Women’s Career and Wellness Expo to Highlight Utility Jobs

IBEW Teams Up with LADWP to Advance Gender Equity in Public Utilities

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power will host its 2025 Women’s Career and Wellness Expo on Saturday, May 3, offering career insights, family-friendly programming, and wellness resources for women and girls interested in the utility sector.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the LADWP Truesdale Training Center, located at 11760 Truesdale Street in Sun Valley. Held in partnership with IBEW Local 18, the expo is open to the public and encourages pre-registration for all attendees.

LADWP officials said the event is part of a broader effort to close the gender and racial pay gap, especially in high-demand fields such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Attendees will have the opportunity to explore job opportunities, learn about union-represented positions, and understand the benefits of working at LADWP.

“This expo is a chance for women and girls to see themselves in the future of utility work,” the department said in a statement. “We’re committed to economic empowerment and equitable access to high-quality, well-paying jobs.”

The agency also emphasized its ongoing focus on building a diverse workforce as it transitions toward renewable energy and water resiliency.

Accessibility accommodations, including sign language interpreters and assistive listening devices, are available upon request. Attendees are encouraged to make requests at least 72 hours in advance, or five business days in cases requiring interpreter services.

For more information or to request an accommodation, contact LADWP at 213-948-6427 or TDD at 800-432-7397.