LADWP Launches Online Dashboard to Track Water Restoration in Pacific Palisades

Photo: Getty

New tool provides real-time updates on testing, pipeline flushing, and phased lifting of Do Not Drink Notice

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has launched a new online dashboard to track progress in restoring safe drinking water to Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas affected by the ongoing Do Not Drink Notice. 

The dashboard provides real-time updates on water quality testing, pipeline flushing, and the phased lifting of restrictions.

LADWP issued the Do Not Drink Notice on January 10, 2025, after contaminants were detected in the water supply. The notice remains in effect for most of the Pacific Palisades, as well as adjacent communities immediately south of the 90272 zip code that lie north of San Vicente Boulevard. 

Since the notice was issued, LADWP has been working in coordination with the State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water (CA-DDW) to conduct systematic flushing, testing, and regulatory reviews to ensure the water meets safety standards before lifting restrictions.

The new Water Quality Restoration Dashboard is designed to keep residents informed by displaying data on completed, ongoing, and pending restoration efforts. It outlines key steps in the process, including flushing service lines, conducting water quality testing, obtaining lab results, and submitting findings to regulators. Once all required steps are completed and approved, the Do Not Drink Notice will be lifted in phases across the affected zones.

The department has set up bottled water distribution sites for those impacted and continues to advise residents to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, and caring for pets until the notice is lifted.

