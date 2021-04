Hiker fractures ankle this week

By Chad Winthrop

The LAFD airlifted a hiker to safety at Temescal Ridge this week.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) on April 13 around 5:45 p.m. ground and air responded to an adult male hiker found on or near the Temescal Ridge Trail with an apparent ankle fracture.

He was hoisted aboard by a hovering LAFD Rescue Helicopter and transported directly in fair condition to an area hospital with in-flight care by LAFD Paramedics