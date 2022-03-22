LAFD Brush Fire Season Inspections to Begin Soon With Fees Over $2,000

Inspections to take place in May and June

By Sam Catanzaro

Brushfire season is around the corner, and so is the deadline for Los Angeles homeowners in high-risk areas to clear brush on their property to avoid an inspection fee.

Every spring, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) implements a brush program to protect hillside communities within the City of Los Angeles. Under city code, the LAFD has the authority to collect a fee for inspection for properties located within a Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone (VHFHSZ).

There is a $33 fee to recover the costs associated with the initial brush inspection, which is conducted by the LAFD to identify hazards during May and June. Property owners that are not in compliance are issued a notice of non-Compliance and billed $33 for the initial inspection. Property owners can avoid the $33 inspection fee by maintaining their property following these provisions by May 1.

Parcels that fail will get a second inspection. If the property passes, there is no second inspection fee. If the second inspection fails, however, a $668 fee will be levied.

Parcels failing first inspection and remaining in noncompliance after second inspection shall be cleared by City contractors and billed to the property owner. This entails a contracting administrative fee of $1,498 plus the contractor’s lowest bid price, plus the first inspection fee ($33) and the second inspection fee ($668).

Ahead of these inspections, this week the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC), will host LAFD Captain Bryan Nassour and Inspectors Brent Kneisler or Warren Sutton of the Brush Clearance Unit to give a presentation on preparing for inspections. The meeting will take place March 24, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. via Zoom (see below).

https://zoom.us/j/9146619026

Audio Only/Dial-In:

1-669-900-6833

Meeting ID: 914-661-9026