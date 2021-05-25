LAFD Contains Palisades Brush Fire

An LAFD helicopter coducts a water drop as part of an effort to put out a brush fire that broke out in Pacific Palisades Monday evening. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Fire breaks out in bluffs south of Temescal Monday evening

By Sam Catanzaro

LAFD crews contained a brush fire that broke out in the Palisades alongside PCH in the bluffs.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported around 6 p.m. in the area of 15820 Pacific Coast Highway, south of Temescal Canyon Road.

“Firefighters arrived to find approximately a 75′ x 75′ area burning in medium to heavy brush on the bluff,” said LAFD Spokesperson Margaret Stewart.

LAFD air crews conducted water drops to help ground teams combat the fire, which most mostly put out by 7:30 p.m.

The burn area is approximately 2 acres.

“Crews will remain on scene for approximately two more hours conducting mop up operations and traffic on PCH will remain affected,” the LAFD said at 7 p.m.

 No structures are threatened and no injuries are reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire comes just days after the LAFD contained the Palisades Fire, which was sparked by an arsonist on May 14 and burned over 1,000 acres of land.

One of the COVID-19 pandemic’s biggest impacts on the labor market has been the remarkable shift to working from home...

