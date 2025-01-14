LAFD Didn’t Deploy Available Firefighters or Water-Carrying Engines Despite Warnings: REPORT

Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Defended the Department’s Strategy, Citing the Need to Balance Wildfire Readiness With Increased Citywide 911 Calls

A recent Los Angeles Times report has revealed significant criticism of the Los Angeles Fire Department’s response to the catastrophic Pacific Palisades wildfire, which destroyed thousands of homes and claimed numerous lives.

According to internal records and interviews, the LAFD did not deploy roughly 1,000 available firefighters and dozens of water-carrying engines in anticipation of the Jan. 7 blaze, despite life-threatening wind warnings.

The report outlines that no additional firefighters were retained for a second shift as winds intensified, doubling the number of available personnel. Furthermore, only five out of over 40 wildfire-ready engines were pre-deployed, with the majority dispatched only after the fire was uncontrollable, the newspaper reported.

Fire Chief Kristin Crowley defended the department’s strategy, citing the need to balance wildfire readiness with increased citywide 911 calls caused by wind damage. However, former LAFD leaders criticized the decision as a missed opportunity to contain the fire early. They highlighted established “hit it hard and fast” wildfire strategies that prioritize pre-deploying engines and extending firefighter shifts during critical weather events, as reported by the newspaper.

The LAFD’s decision-making was further complicated by logistical and budget constraints. While Crowley acknowledged to the newspaper that the ideal scenario would involve staffing all available engines, budget cuts have left many in disrepair, reducing operational readiness.

The Palisades fire burned nearly 24,000 acres, destroying over 5,300 structures and killing at least eight people. The Eaton fire, which ignited shortly after, caused similar devastation. Critics argue that better resource pre-positioning could have reduced the destruction.