Lake Shrine Holding All-Day Meditation Services on Sunday

See Schedule for Meditations and Other Services Taking Place

By Zach Armstrong

On Sunday, Aug. 11, the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine located at 17190, Sunset Blvd will host meditations and other services throughout the day.

Below is the full schedule according to the retreat center’s website. For more information or to reserve a spot, go to https://lakeshrine.org/event/join-us-on-sunday-2-4/2023-08-13/.

Minister-Led Meditation: 10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Sunday morning 45 minute minister-led meditation before the Sunday service. Meditation begins at 10 a.m. Latecomers can meditate in the Special Events Room. Arrive at the temple gate and park as directed by the ushers. Lake level and Temple level parking opens at 9:30 am.

Sunday Inspirational Service: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Parking is available at Lake and Temple levels. Gates open between 10:15 & 10:30 am.

Sunday Windmill Chapel Guided Meditations: 2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

A half-hour guided meditation in the Windmill Chapel.

Sunday Evening Meditation and Devotional Chanting: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

5:40 p.m. Energization Exercises

6 p.m. Meditation Begins

9 p.m. Meditation Closes

Meditation begins at 6 p.m. and closes at 9 p.m. Energization exercises in the courtyard begin at 5:40 p.m.