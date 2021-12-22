Langer’s Expands Delivery Service to Westside With Hefty Price Tag

Photo: Facebook (@langersdeli).

$74 for two sandwiches 

By Dolores Quintana

Langer’s Deli, the venerated and 74-year-old institution, knows what the Westside has been craving and it’s their pastrami sandwiches. 

The restaurant has added an extended delivery service through Locale, according to Eater Los Angeles.

It’s not the usual kind of delivery. The offerings are the components of the famous number 19 pastrami sandwiches, either as a kit or as separate food items. The kit has the makings of two sandwiches that you assemble at home and costs $74.00. Eater Los Angeles notes that normally two famous number 19 sandwiches would cost about $40.00 at the restaurant and that the price tag of the kit seems reasonable when you add in the time spent driving to and from the restaurant, parking, tip, and taxes. 

The new delivery area includes the following cities: Beverly Hills, Culver City, Hermosa Beach, Inglewood, Long Beach, Manhattan Beach, Palms, Palos Verdes Peninsula, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, Torrance, and West Los Angeles. The price of gas is a consideration as well in regards to the $74.00 price tag if you live in some of the more remote delivery areas, since Langer’s is located in MacArthur Park, very close to Downtown LA. 

The deli has also made their rye bread loaf, pastrami, brisket and corned beef available for delivery as well as their pickles, Russian dressing and coleslaw.

