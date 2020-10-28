Lap Swimming Underway at Palisades High Pool

Looking for a safe way to workout these days? Try the Palisades High School pool which is now open for lap swimming by reservations.

Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center is open under the following regulations (from PaliHigh.org).

We are currently open M-Sat (closed Sun): 12:30-3pm for reservation only lap swim

Lap swim reservations can me made here

Note you reservation date/time in the “Event Admission” section of your confirmation email (scroll down to verify)

Please be patient with us during our re-opening while we ensure processes run smoothly

We post 3 day lap swim sessions on Fridays (Mon-Wed of following week) and Mondays (Wed-Sat of following week)

All swimmers must successfully pass a health check prior to entering facility – swimmers with a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed to enter the facility

Cancellations must be made 24 hrs in advance via email to bking@palihigh.org – a 50% processing fee applies and remainder will be added as a soft credit on your account

If you are more than 10 minutes late for your session, you will lose your lane and no credit or refund will be given

Senior and student discounts currently require photo ID emailed to bking@palihigh.org (for time being)

Please arrive showered 5 minutes prior to session only, swim suits and masks on, lining up on blue sidewalk 6 ft markings at main Temescal gate (towards beach)

Limited restroom access – 1 person at a time, if necessary

Bring your own water bottle, towels and equipment as no sharing is permitted, and water fountains are off-limits

When entering, please follow arrows on deck to the assigned lane you are given – all walking is one way/one direction only

Swimmers must adhere to their assigned lane – no changes

Masks on when entering facility and removed only when entering water – placed back on as quickly as possible when you get out of water

Bags left directly behind assigned lanes on deck – not on starting blocks

1 person per lane – swimming in middle of lane

After your swim, you may shower (outside only) – then continue to follow arrows to exit far Temescal gate (may not go back to lane)

Lifeguards will give a 10 minute to start getting out of the water and 5 minute warning when session is ending – and to start exiting MGAC facility – all must actively exit during the 5 minute mark

Repeat no shows may result in not being permitted use of reservation system in future

We are not accepting walk-ins at this time

All membership subscriptions are on hold until we re-open without current restrictions. All credits are kept on file and will be honored. You may donate your membership by emailing Aquatic Director Brooke King bking@palihigh.org. Thank you for your support of the Aquatic Center.