Lap Swimming Underway at Palisades High Pool

Looking for a safe way to workout these days? Try the Palisades High School pool which is now open for lap swimming by reservations.

Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center is open under the following regulations (from PaliHigh.org).

  • We are currently open M-Sat (closed Sun): 12:30-3pm for reservation only lap swim
  • Lap swim reservations can me made here
  • Note you reservation date/time in the “Event Admission” section of your confirmation email (scroll down to verify)
  • Please be patient with us during our re-opening while we ensure processes run smoothly
  • We post 3 day lap swim sessions on Fridays (Mon-Wed of following week) and Mondays (Wed-Sat of following week)
  • All swimmers must successfully pass a health check prior to entering facility – swimmers with a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed to enter the facility
  • Cancellations must be made 24 hrs in advance via email to bking@palihigh.org – a 50% processing fee applies and remainder will be added as a soft credit on your account
  • If you are more than 10 minutes late for your session, you will lose your lane and no credit or refund will be given
  • Senior and student discounts currently require photo ID emailed to bking@palihigh.org (for time being)
  • Please arrive showered 5 minutes prior to session only, swim suits and masks on, lining up on blue sidewalk 6 ft markings at main Temescal gate (towards beach)
  • Limited restroom access – 1 person at a time, if necessary
  • Bring your own water bottle, towels and equipment as no sharing is permitted, and water fountains are off-limits
  • When entering, please follow arrows on deck to the assigned lane you are given – all walking is one way/one direction only
  • Swimmers must adhere to their assigned lane – no changes
  • Masks on when entering facility and removed only when entering water – placed back on as quickly as possible when you get out of water
  • Bags left directly behind assigned lanes on deck – not on starting blocks
  • 1 person per lane – swimming in middle of lane
  • After your swim, you may shower (outside only) – then continue to follow arrows to exit far Temescal gate (may not go back to lane)
  • Lifeguards will give a 10 minute to start getting out of the water and 5 minute warning when session is ending – and to start exiting MGAC facility – all must actively exit during the 5 minute mark
  • Repeat no shows may result in not being permitted use of reservation system in future
  • We are not accepting walk-ins at this time

All membership subscriptions are on hold until we re-open without current restrictions.  All credits are kept on file and will be honored.  You may donate your membership by emailing Aquatic Director Brooke King bking@palihigh.org.  Thank you for your support of the Aquatic Center.

in News, Westside Wellness
Related Posts
News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19

October 28, 2020

Read more
October 28, 2020

With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in...

"Passing this would indicate a new, less crime-tolerant attitude in California," writes Tom Elias on Prop. 20. "At the same time, it could provide thousands of additional potential convict firefighters, who usually see their sentences reduced in exchange for very risky service on the fire lines." Photo: USDA.gov.
Fire, News, Opinion

Column: Would Prop. 20 Help Against Wildfires, Crime?

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist Anyone examining the unintended consequences of California’s many past ballot propositions cannot possibly ignore what was...
News

Left Turn Signal to be Installed at Chautauqua and Sunset

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

Intersection where 2017 fatal motorcycle accident occurred getting left turn lane by December By Sam Catanzaro In 2017 36-year-old David...
News, Video

Palisades YMCA Pumpkin Patch Vandalized: Palisades Today – October, 26, 2020

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades YMCA Pumpkin Patch Vandalized * Early Voter Turnout Close To...
News, Video

Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...
News, Real Estate

Foreclosure Prevention and Mortgage Assistance Program Coming for LA County

October 26, 2020

Read more
October 26, 2020

Recently, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a proposal by Supervisor Janice Hahn and Supervisor Hilda Solis that...
News, Real Estate

County Warns of Active Property Tax Scam

October 25, 2020

Read more
October 25, 2020

Scammers going to taxpayer homes to collect property tax payments, LA County warns By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles County Treasurer...

Temescal Canyon Trail. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Hiker Rescued After Falling Into 40 Foot Temescal Ravine

October 23, 2020

Read more
October 23, 2020

LAFD preform an aerial rescue of hiker Thursday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A hiker was airlifted to a hospital after...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: National Greasy Food Day on the Westside

October 23, 2020

Read more
October 23, 2020

October 25 is National Greasy Foods Day. Here are a handful of Westside eateries offering delicious, greasy comfort food in...
News, Video

Potrero Canyon Park Street Racing And RV Parking Addressed: Palisades Today – October, 22, 2020

October 23, 2020

Read more
October 23, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Potrero Canyon Park Street Racing And RV Parking Addressed * 335...

Cacio e pepe at Forma. Photo: Facebook.
Dining, News

Popular Diner Reopens, Italian Restaurant Expands: Westside Food Scene

October 22, 2020

Read more
October 22, 2020

Westside Food Scene October 22, 2020 By Kerry Slater Forma Expanding to Main Street Popular Santa Monica Italian restaurant Forma...
Fire, News

Firefighters Make Quick Work Putting Out Topanga Brush Fire

October 21, 2020

Read more
October 21, 2020

Small brush fire reported Wednesday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County firefighters made quick work putting out a small...
News, Westside Wellness

Nearly 70 Percent of New COVID-19 Cases Among Younger People

October 20, 2020

Read more
October 20, 2020

68 percent of new cases among people between ages of 12 and 50 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health...
News, Westside Wellness

Free Flu Shots for LAUSD Students and Parents

October 20, 2020

Read more
October 20, 2020

Los Angeles Unified and Health Net offering free vaccinations for seasonal flu to students and families By Chad Winthrop Los...

The Chautauqua/PCH/Entrada intersection. Photo: Morgan Genser.
News, Politics

Two Problematic Pacific Palisades Intersections on PPCC Agenda

October 20, 2020

Read more
October 20, 2020

Pacific Palisades Community Council meeting to feature presentations on Chautauqua/PCH and Chautauqua/Sunset By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Community Council...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR