LAPD Announces Capture of Suspect in Venice Canal Attacks

Photo: Dolores Quintana

Authorities Provide Updates on the Arrest at Press Conference

By Dolores Quintana

This morning, LAPD Commander Steven Lurie, West Bureau, LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton, Detective Bureau, and Traci Park, Los Angeles City Councilmember, District 11, took part in a press conference this morning announcing the capture of the suspect in the recent and horrific attacks on two women in the Venice Canals on April 6 at the LAPD Pacific Division Headquarters in Culver City, California.  

During the press conference, LAPD Commander Steven Lurie, West Bureau, spoke first, announcing that a suspect had been identified two days later and had been apprehended last night. Commander Lurie stated that the attacks had a sexual component to them.

The suspect is Anthony Jones, a 29-year-old Black male, 6 feet tall and 200 hundred pounds, 

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton, Detective Bureau, spoke next, saying that the LAPD determined that the two sexual assaults were likely linked. In the course of the investigation, LAPD detectives identified a suspect and found him in San Diego. They then apprehended Jones in San Diego last night. The LAPD took him into custody and returned to Los Angeles, where Jones was charged with the crimes. 

The Los Angeles District Attorney will file charges, and more information will be provided once they are filed. 

Council District 11 Councilmember Traci Park spoke and thanked the LAPD and the community members who contributed to the investigation.

