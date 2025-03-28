LAPD Cadets to Host E-Waste Donation Drive in Pacific Area

Donations of items such as smartphones, televisions, laptops, monitors, printers, and tablets will be accepted

The Pacific Area Boosters Association will host an e-waste donation drive on Saturday, April 12, to support the LAPD Cadet and Junior Cadet programs. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering a drive-through service where cadets will assist in unloading electronic waste from vehicles.

Donations of items such as smartphones, televisions, laptops, monitors, printers, and tablets will be accepted. However, batteries, light bulbs, and large appliances will not be permitted. Donors are asked to unlock smart devices before dropping them off.

Businesses with large amounts of e-waste may qualify for free pickups through All Green Recycling. Those interested can contact Margie Hanson at 310-305-1453 for details.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Pacific LAPD Cadet and Junior Cadet Program, a leadership initiative for youth between the ages of 9 and 20. Working electronic items will be distributed to low-income families and seniors, while non-working items will be recycled.

All donated hard drives will undergo a standard three-pass wipe for data security. Donors can request a certificate of data destruction for a $15 fee. Receipts for tax deductions will be provided.