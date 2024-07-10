LAPD Detectives and LASD Nab Group Responsible for Over 30 Residential Burglaries

Photo: LAPD

“Reflector Vest Crew” Burglary Suspects Arrested in Los Angeles

In collaboration with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau, North Hollywood Division burglary detectives arrested members of the so-called “Reflector Vest Crew” on June 27 and July 3, 2024. The crew earned their nickname for using reflective clothing typical of construction workers to blend in and scout potential burglary targets without arousing suspicion.

The suspects, 39-year-old Roderick Dennis of Los Angeles, 21-year-old Michael Mitchell of Ontario, and 21-year-old Munya Jones of Los Angeles, targeted residences in affluent areas such as Studio City, West Los Angeles, and West Hollywood. The suspects would send one person, dressed in reflective clothing, to knock on doors to check if anyone was home. If the residence appeared unoccupied, the rest of the crew would break in, usually through the rear entrance.

Los Angeles Police detectives have linked the crew to over 30 burglaries from March to June 2024. The suspects primarily stole high-end purses, jewelry, watches, and cash, using multiple rented vehicles and sophisticated techniques to avoid detection.

The investigation came to a head when detectives caught the suspects in the act during a burglary in Studio City on June 27, 2024. Subsequently, all three men were arrested and charged with multiple counts of residential burglary.

On July 3, 2024, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Burglary-Robbery Task Force executed a search warrant related to the investigation. The search led to the arrest of 33-year-old Ashely Ellison, Roderick Dennis’s girlfriend. Ellison was found to have rented vehicles used in the burglaries and stored stolen items for Dennis. During the search, detectives recovered thousands of dollars in cash, two stolen firearms, jewelry appraisals, and additional evidence linking the crew to the burglaries. Ellison was arrested for receiving stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives work to identify additional suspects and potential crimes committed by the group. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, Major Crimes Bureau, is prosecuting the case.

Detectives are seeking further information regarding these burglaries. Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD North Hollywood Burglary Detectives at 818-754-8410. For calls outside business hours or on weekends, please dial 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tips can also be submitted online via www.lapdonline.org under the “Anonymous Web Tips” section in the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu or through the “P3 Tips” mobile application, selecting LA Regional Crime Stoppers as the local program.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

A Homeless Man in a Palisades Canyon Was Found With a Revolver. Its Property Owner Has Neglected the Site for Years

July 10, 2024

Read more
July 10, 2024

The Entire Canyon Is Now a Significant Fire Hazard, According to Officials By Zach Armstrong Within a Pacific Palisades canyon,...

Photo: Dave Quick
Life and Arts, News

Santa Monica Artist Dave Quick’s “Return from the Burn” Exhibition to Open at Bergamot’s Lois Lambert Gallery

July 10, 2024

Read more
July 10, 2024

Pre-Burning Man Showcase Features Kinetic Art and Sculptures Coated with Playa Dust, Opens July 13 With upwards of 80,000 attendees,...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Palisades’ Vons Market Among Hundreds to be Sold Under Merger Plan

July 10, 2024

Read more
July 10, 2024

The Sale Is Intended to Satisfy Regulators By Zach Armstrong The Vons supermarket in the Pacific Palisades, located at 17380...

Photo: Facebook
News

United Plane Loses Tire During LAX Takeoff; Man Tasered in Separate Airport Incident

July 9, 2024

Read more
July 9, 2024

Tire Incident Was the Second in Four Months, Plane Landed Safely  Early Saturday morning, a shirtless and barefoot man experiencing...
News, Video

(Video) Newly Rebranded Santa Monica Hotel Shines a New Light on the Neighborhood

July 9, 2024

Read more
July 9, 2024

The Revitalized Business is Also Available For Events @palisadesnews The newly rebranded Santa Monica Hotel casts a new light on...
News

Award-Winning Soprano Makes Broad Stage Debut

July 9, 2024

Read more
July 9, 2024

Golda Zahra to Perform in LA July 13 By Susan Payne Renowned Soprano Golda Zahra is making her homecoming back...
News

Electric Lodge Hosts Summer Empowerment Fair

July 9, 2024

Read more
July 9, 2024

Performing Arts Center Partners with LADWP By Susan Payne Performance. Sustainability. Community. These are three virtues leading the charge for...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

‘Grease: School Version’ Coming to Pierson Playhouse

July 8, 2024

Read more
July 8, 2024

The Production Will Feature Over 45 Youth Actors, Ranging in Age From 7 to 15 Years Theatre Palisades Youth will...

Photo: Instagram
News

Fatal Collision on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on July 4

July 8, 2024

Read more
July 8, 2024

Driver Killed in Head-On Crash; Investigation Ongoing The City of Malibu is deeply saddened by the loss of life following...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Four Arrested After Brawl at the Santa Monica Pier

July 8, 2024

Read more
July 8, 2024

Several vendors armed themselves with umbrella poles, belts, and at least one knife Santa Monica police arrested four men after...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Elderly Hiker Rescued from Santa Monica Mountains

July 7, 2024

Read more
July 7, 2024

The LAFD dispatched both ground and air units to respond to the situation A 66-year-old woman was rescued Saturday afternoon...

Photo: SMC
News, Upbeat

SMC to Stage “Snoopy!!! The Musical” in July

July 5, 2024

Read more
July 5, 2024

This Charming Sequel to “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Depicts Life Through the Eyes of Charles Schulz’s Unforgettable Characters...
News, Video

(Video Recap) 17th Annual Santa Monica July 4th Parade Takes on Main Street

July 5, 2024

Read more
July 5, 2024

Main Street Became Patriotic on the Fourth @palisadesnews Main Street turned patriotic on the Fourth #fourthofjuly #4thofjuly #july4th #santamonica #california...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Eight-Bed Vance Street Property Hits Market at $39M

July 4, 2024

Read more
July 4, 2024

The listing emphasizes the home’s modern design and spacious interiors A newly listed home at 212 Vance Street in Pacific...

Photo: Instagram: @gottsroadside
Dining, News

Gott’s Roadside to Open in Downtown Santa Monica: Report

July 3, 2024

Read more
July 3, 2024

Gott’s—Originally Known as Taylor’s Automatic Refresher—Is Recognized as a James Beard America’s Classic Gott’s Roadside, a beloved Napa Valley eatery,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR