* LAPD's Brian Espin Selected As New Pacific Palisades' Senior Lead Officer * Fires Under Bridge Spark Concern In Malibu

LAPD’s Brian Espin Selected As New Pacific Palisades’ Senior Lead Officer: Palisades Today – August 2, 2021
Bridging the Gap Between Need, Excess, and Waste
August 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Nourish LA is a non profit organization feeding Westside families with food donated from community gardens, local restaurants, farms, and...
Three Weeks After Spill Millions of Gallons of Partially Treated Sewage Continue to be Discharged From Hyperion Plant
August 3, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant still not operating at full efficiency following July spill By Sam Catanzaro Three weeks after a...
Update on $870M UCLA Student Housing Expansion Project
August 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
UCLA is expanding student housing with 3 buildings currently in development. Video brought to you by Hillside Memorial.
L.A County Receives a C+ on UCLA’s Ecosystem Health Report Card
July 31, 2021 Juliet Lemar
UCLA’s 2021 Sustainable LA Grand Challenge Ecosystem Health Report Card looked at L.A County’s biodiversity, land use, and future environmental...
Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Grants $250k Towards Corral Canyon Fire Station
July 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Corral Canyon Fire Safety Alliance (CCFSA) is building a new fire station to better protect their beloved neighborhood, learn...
PPCC Release Survey Video on Will Rogers Homeless Shelter Proposal
July 30, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
PPCC interview beachgoers on thoughts about proposed shelter By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) has released a...
“The Park” development unveiled new exterior
July 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
How does the newly unveiled mixed use building on 5th and Broadway compare to its renderings? Video brought to you...
“Sharing an Open Main Street” Seeks Public Opinion
July 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Pilot program closed parts of Main street July 24-26 as part of a 4 part series seeking to build...
Malibu Wine Trail Part 2: Montage Vineyards Private Estate
July 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on the Malibu Wine Trail we stop by Montage Vineyards and chat with an artisan winemaker who gives us...
Pali High Graduate Headed to Olympic Games: Palisades Today – July 27, 2021
July 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Graduate Headed to Olympic Games For Men’s Fencing *...
Community Council Continues Opposition to Will Rogers Beach Homeless Shelter
July 27, 2021 Palisades News
“Spending any more time and energy on studying this disallowed site would waste public resources and delay and impede the...
Veterans Golf Classic Supporting Programs for Homeless Veterans
July 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New Directions for Veterans is hosting the Veterans Golf Classic to support services provided by the organization for veterans. Video...
PPCC Letter to State Agencies Regarding Will Rogers Homeless Housing
July 23, 2021 Palisades News
The following is a letter from the Pacific Palisades Community Council to the State Department of Parks and Recreation (Cal...
Summer Camps are Back for School of Rock Venice
July 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
School of Rock welcomes back students for in-person summer camps offering performance based intensives for musicians of all skill levels....
Culver City Council Approves Plans for New Hotel on Jefferson Blvd
July 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The 175 room hotel will replace the small strip mall on the corner of Jefferson and Sepulveda blvd and provide...
