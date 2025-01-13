LAUSD and SMMUSD Schools Resume Operations as Conditions Improve, With Exceptions in Fire-Affected Zones

Several Campuses in High-Impact Areas Remain Closed; Precautions in Effect at LAUSD

Los Angeles Unified will reopen most schools and all offices on Monday, January 13. Conditions have improved for a majority of areas across the Los Angeles region and the District is confident it is safe for students and employees to return to campuses, according to a press release from LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho.

Some schools in the highest impact areas will remain closed due to mandatory evacuation orders. This includes Canyon Charter Elementary, Kenter Canyon Charter Elementary, Palisades Charter Elementary, Marquez Charter Elementary, Topanga Charter Elementary, Lanai Road Elementary, and Paul Revere Middle School. The schools will reopen as soon as the conditions allow, at which time, we will notify families.

We are also closely monitoring Roscomare Road Elementary and Community Magnet Charter which are currently in an evacuation warning zone.

LAUSD will be monitoring conditions throughout the evening and overnight. A 10 p.m. update will be posted at lausd.org. Should anything change, LAUSD will begin notifying families and employees of any changes by 5:30 a.m. on Monday. Open schools will be on a full inclement weather schedule which limits outdoor and athletics activities. Masks will also be available for students and employees.

All Santa Monica schools, with the exception of Roosevelt Elementary, still in the evacuation warning zone, will be open Monday, January 13, 2025. Schools will be operating on an inclement weather schedule.

Malibu schools will remain closed Monday, January 13, Tuesday, Jan. 14, and Wednesday, Jan. 15 due to ongoing safety concerns of the Palisades Fire and the need for campus assessment, cleaning, and road re-openings.

Beverly Hills Unified School will reopen on Monday, January 13, but UCLA will extend remote instruction for undergraduate and graduate courses through Friday, January 17.